Exports increase nearly 6 pct to reach $21.2 billion: Ministry

Exports increase nearly 6 pct to reach $21.2 billion: Ministry

ISTANBUL
Exports increase nearly 6 pct to reach $21.2 billion: Ministry

Türkiye’s exports increased by 5.8 percent year-on-year to reach $21.16 billion in January, the Trade Ministry has said.

Imports rose 10.2 percent to $28.85 billion, leading to a foreign trade deficit of $7.7 billion, up 24.2 percent from a year ago.

Germany was the largest export market last month with shipments to this country amounting to $1.78 billion. The U.S. and the U.K. ranked second and third at $1.4 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively.

Exports to the United Arab Emirates and Iraq were $1.07 billion and $980 million, respectively.

The automotive sector was the largest exporter last month at $2.5 billion.

Imports from Russia stood at $4.2 billion last month, according to the ministry data on Feb. 3.

Türkiye imported $4.08 billion worth of merchandise from China in January, while imports from the U.S. amounted to $1.3 billion.

Intermediate goods imports rose 9.5 percent annually to $20.8 billion. Consumer goods imports plunged 28 percent to $4.23 billion and capital goods imports declined 2.3 percent to $3.6 billion.

The export/import coverage ratio fell 3 points from January 2024 to 73.4 percent. Excluding energy and gold trade, the coverage ratio was 93.2 percent in January, down from 99.6 percent in the same month of last year.

The 12-month exports, covering the February 2024 and January 2025 period, exceeded $263 billion in January, while imports amounted to $347 billion, the ministry said.

The foreign trade posted a deficit of $83.66 billion in this period.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syrian presidents historic visit marks start of ‘lasting friendship: Erdoğan

Syrian president's 'historic' visit marks start of ‘lasting friendship': Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syrian president's 'historic' visit marks start of ‘lasting friendship': Erdoğan

    Syrian president's 'historic' visit marks start of ‘lasting friendship': Erdoğan

  2. Karabakh defeat enabled sovereign state: Pashinyan

    Karabakh defeat enabled sovereign state: Pashinyan

  3. Türkiye rejects Trump’s bid to expel Palestinians from Gaza

    Türkiye rejects Trump’s bid to expel Palestinians from Gaza

  4. DEM Party says Öcalan to make 'historic call'

    DEM Party says Öcalan to make 'historic call'

  5. AFAD chief appointed as MGK secretary

    AFAD chief appointed as MGK secretary
Recommended
Passenger car sales fall 12.6 percent in January

Passenger car sales fall 12.6 percent in January
Türkiye drives growth for Eurasia: ECO chief

Türkiye drives growth for Eurasia: ECO chief
Reducing inflation is our top priority, says Şimşek

'Reducing inflation is our top priority,' says Şimşek
NATO chief urges allies to boost defense spending

NATO chief urges allies to boost defense spending
OpenAI inks deal with S Koreas Kakao after DeepSeek upset

OpenAI inks deal with S Korea's Kakao after DeepSeek upset
Cape Town hosts Africa’s largest mining summit

Cape Town hosts Africa’s largest mining summit
Musks US government takeover sounds alarm bells

Musk's US government 'takeover' sounds alarm bells
WORLD Karabakh defeat enabled sovereign state: Pashinyan

Karabakh defeat enabled sovereign state: Pashinyan

The Armenian prime minister has said his country’s defeat against Azerbaijan during the Karabakh war in the fall of 2020 opened the doors for Yerevan to have an “independent and sovereign state.”
ECONOMY Passenger car sales fall 12.6 percent in January

Passenger car sales fall 12.6 percent in January

Passenger car sales in Türkiye dropped 12.6 percent year-on-year by 8,097 units in January, according to data released by an industry group on Tuesday.

SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿