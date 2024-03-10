Export climate index rises for second month

ISTANBUL

The Istanbul Chamber of Commerce’s (İSO) export climate index increased for a second month in a row in February.

The index measures the business conditions in key export markets of the Turkish manufacturing sector with any figure above the 50 no-change mark signaling an improvement in the export climate.

The index climbed to an 8-month-high of 51.1 points in February, the ISO said.

Although the strengthening in the export climate was moderate, it was at the most significant level since June last year, according to the chamber.

The February data indicated a strong increase in economic activity in the United States, Türkiye's second-largest export market.

Expansion gained momentum in many key European export markets and signs of recovery continued after a weak period, said the chamber.

It, however, noted that the ongoing weakness in the French and German economies, which absorb around 13 percent of Turkish manufacturing industry exports, limits the overall improvement in the export climate.