Explosion in south Lebanon kills 1, injures several

  • April 12 2022 09:21:00

Explosion in south Lebanon kills 1, injures several

SIDON
Explosion in south Lebanon kills 1, injures several

An explosion ripped through a building in southern Lebanon early on Tuesday, killing one person and wounding seven, a Lebanese security official said.

The blast in the town of Banaafoul, near the port city of Sidon, demolished the two-floor building that had served as a municipality building and a scout center for the Shiite Amal movement.

According to the security official, the dead person was the son of the town’s mayor. It was not immediately clear what triggered the blast, which also caused material damage to nearby buildings and cars.

The official said the explosion may have been caused by diesel fuel stored inside the building. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to give official statements.

Other unconfirmed reports said the building contained a weapons cache. Army personnel sealed off the building as they searched through the rubble for clues and casualties.

Late last year, arms stored for the Palestinian Hamas group exploded in a building in a Palestinian refugee camp in the south Lebanon port city of Tyre, injuring a dozen people. Hamas denied it had kept weapons there and said the explosion was caused by oxygen tanks stored in the building.


Middle East,

TURKEY Turkey condemns Israel over killing of Palestinian woman

Turkey condemns Israel over killing of Palestinian woman
MOST POPULAR

  1. Panic buying driving up home prices, says expert

    Panic buying driving up home prices, says expert

  2. Country shivers amid new cold wave

    Country shivers amid new cold wave

  3. Father wants daughter’s murderer’s body to be exhumed

    Father wants daughter’s murderer’s body to be exhumed

  4. Turkey’s normalization with rivals gains momentum: FM

    Turkey’s normalization with rivals gains momentum: FM

  5. Hundreds of trucks divert route amid Ukraine war

    Hundreds of trucks divert route amid Ukraine war
Recommended
Ex-officer convicted of storming Capitol to disrupt Congress

Ex-officer convicted of storming Capitol to disrupt Congress
Jury to hear opening statements in Johnny Depp libel case

Jury to hear opening statements in Johnny Depp libel case
Russia aims to take Mariupol as part of eastern Ukraine onslaught

Russia aims to take Mariupol as part of eastern Ukraine onslaught
Pakistani lawmakers elect Shahbaz Sharif as new premier

Pakistani lawmakers elect Shahbaz Sharif as new premier
China closes Guangzhou to most arrivals as outbreak spreads

China closes Guangzhou to most arrivals as outbreak spreads
Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter’s board of directors

Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter’s board of directors
WORLD Ex-officer convicted of storming Capitol to disrupt Congress

Ex-officer convicted of storming Capitol to disrupt Congress

A federal jury convicted a former Virginia police officer of storming the U.S. Capitol with another off-duty officer to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

ECONOMY French bank Societe Generale exits Russia

French bank Societe Generale exits Russia

Societe Generale says that it will cease its banking and insurance activities in Russia, including selling Rosbank, as it exits the country after its invasion of Ukraine.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Intercontinental Derby

Fenerbahçe wins Intercontinental Derby

Fenerbahçe continued its good run in the Turkish Süper Lig, claiming its seventh win in its last eight games by beating Galatasaray 2-0 on April 10 and climbing up to the second spot.