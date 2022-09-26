Experts warns of zoonotic diseases risk in Türkiye

Experts warns of zoonotic diseases risk in Türkiye

ISTANBUL - Demirören News Agency
Experts warns of zoonotic diseases risk in Türkiye

There has been an increase in zoonotic diseases in Türkiye due to global warming, with the number of mosquitoes also skyrocketing, an expert has said.

“Global climate change is not a disaster on its own, it is a multiplier that strengthens meteorological disasters and complicates ecological problems,” said professor Mikdat Kadıoğlu, the head of Istanbul Technical University’s (İTÜ) meteorological engineering department.

It is expected to exacerbate droughts, floods, forest fires, locust invasions and epidemics, which have existed since the beginning of history, he added.

“One of the effects of global warming is that Türkiye, which is a semi-arid country, is getting drier,” said Kadıoğlu, adding that problems such as rising water levels and salinization will occur on Türkiye’s coasts with a total length of 8,880 kilometers.

“As Türkiye warms, there has been an increase in zoonotic diseases, diseases transmitted from animals to humans, as in tropical climates,” the expert said.

Mosquitoes, which kill 1 million people a year and cause malaria and similar diseases, are at the top of these dangers, according to Kadıoğlu, noting that the number of mosquitos in Türkiye skyrocketed.

The World Health Organization (WHO) shows Türkiye’s Southeastern Anatolia region as a “malaria region,” he stressed.

“In the future, Türkiye will have to train more tropical disease specialists and open more outpatient clinics for tropical diseases,” the expert suggested.

Parasites and insects come to life earlier as the temperatures are more suitable and they survive longer, Kadıoğlu explained.

“It will take time to adapt to the insects and plants that people in the northern provinces encounter for the first time,” he said, adding that diseases such as the West Nile Virus have become particularly troubling.

Experts have previously warned the municipalities and the residents of the country’s western coastal provinces to take strict measures against the danger of the virus that has caused 11 deaths in Greece in just a week.

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan congratulates Jewish citizens on Rosh Hashanah

Erdoğan congratulates Jewish citizens on Rosh Hashanah
MOST POPULAR

  1. Bulgarians flock to Edirne for winter needs

    Bulgarians flock to Edirne for winter needs

  2. Package recycling to save 4 bln Turkish Liras: Ministry

    Package recycling to save 4 bln Turkish Liras: Ministry

  3. Glory of gastronomy festivals

    Glory of gastronomy festivals

  4. Man rejects 1.5 million liras offer for his vintage car

    Man rejects 1.5 million liras offer for his vintage car

  5. Türkiye records Greece’s deployment of armored vehicles on Aegean islands

    Türkiye records Greece’s deployment of armored vehicles on Aegean islands
Recommended
Erdoğan congratulates Jewish citizens on Rosh Hashanah

Erdoğan congratulates Jewish citizens on Rosh Hashanah
İYİ Party leader salutes protests in Iran

İYİ Party leader salutes protests in Iran
Bulgarians flock to Edirne for winter needs

Bulgarians flock to Edirne for winter needs
Problems in visa applications not political, but due to practical reasons: EU ambassador

Problems in visa applications not political, but due to practical reasons: EU ambassador
Package recycling to save 4 bln Turkish Liras: Ministry

Package recycling to save 4 bln Turkish Liras: Ministry
Man rejects 1.5 million liras offer for his vintage car

Man rejects 1.5 million liras offer for his vintage car
Over 360,000 Ukrainians in Türkiye return: Envoy

Over 360,000 Ukrainians in Türkiye return: Envoy
WORLD Russia’s call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness

Russia’s call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness

Russia’s rush to mobilize hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses in Ukraine is a tacit acknowledgement that its “army is not able to fight,” Ukraine’s president said Sunday, as splits sharpened in Europe over whether to welcome or turn away Russians fleeing the call-up.

ECONOMY Occupancy rate in Istanbul hotels hits 90 percent

Occupancy rate in Istanbul hotels hits 90 percent

Istanbul is enjoying a boom in tourism activity that has brought more than 10 million foreign tourists to the city in the first eight months, boosting the occupancy rate in hotels to 90 percent.

SPORTS Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova won her third title in four tournaments by beating China’s Zheng Qinwen 7-5, 7-5 in the final of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Sept. 25.