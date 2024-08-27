Experts sound alarm on new Rohingya crackdown

Experts sound alarm on new Rohingya crackdown

NAYPYIDAW
Experts sound alarm on new Rohingya crackdown

The persecuted and stateless Rohingya minority is caught in a new violent crackdown in Myanmar, with children among those killed, two reports from influential expert groups warned on Tuesday.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled Myanmar for neighboring Bangladesh in 2017 during a crackdown by the military that is now the subject of a United Nations genocide court case.

But around 600,000 remain in the country's western state of Rakhine, where they have found themselves in the middle of an escalating conflict between junta-run Myanmar's armed forces and the rebel Arakan Army.

The situation has been inflamed further by the Myanmar military's forced recruitment of Rohingya to battle the rebel group, including reportedly more than 2,000 from Bangladeshi refugee camps.

Watchdog Fortify Rights said its interviews with eyewitnesses established that the Arakan Army had this month launched a drone and mortar attack on Rohingya civilians.

The bombardment killed more than 100 Rohingya men, women and children on the border with Bangladesh, Fortify Rights said.

"The fact that the AA first sent a surveillance drone before launching the massive attack shows clearly that the group intentionally attacked a civilian crowd," the group said.

The Arakan Army denied responsibility for the assault in an Aug. 7 statement and again through its political wing 10 days later.

The International Crisis Group think tank said that many Rohingya on the ground blamed the rebel group for the attack, along with other acts of violence and persecution.

"The combination of words and alleged deeds have fueled polarization and driven greater numbers of Rohingya to volunteer for the military or armed groups," it said.

alarm,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan announces Türkiyes aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh

Erdoğan announces Türkiye's aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan announces Türkiye's aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh

    Erdoğan announces Türkiye's aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh

  2. Three FETÖ suspects captured at Greece border

    Three FETÖ suspects captured at Greece border

  3. 'Missing' Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

    'Missing' Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

  4. China says 'willing to engage' with UN rights body on Xinjiang

    China says 'willing to engage' with UN rights body on Xinjiang

  5. Pope says repelling, abandoning migrants is 'grave sin'

    Pope says repelling, abandoning migrants is 'grave sin'
Recommended
Missing Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

'Missing' Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools
China says willing to engage with UN rights body on Xinjiang

China says 'willing to engage' with UN rights body on Xinjiang
Pope says repelling, abandoning migrants is grave sin

Pope says repelling, abandoning migrants is 'grave sin'
South Asia air pollution remains major killer

South Asia air pollution remains major killer
US warns of potential oil leak from tanker attacked by Houthis in Red Sea

US warns of potential oil leak from tanker attacked by Houthis in Red Sea
Israel launches deadly West Bank operation

Israel launches deadly West Bank operation
UKs Starmer in Germany for first bilateral trip as PM

UK's Starmer in Germany for first bilateral trip as PM
WORLD Missing Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

'Missing' Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

Children returning to school in Poland next week will find a new group of classmates, Ukrainian children now living in the country who were not previously enrolled in the Polish education system.

ECONOMY Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar Türkiye’s highest taxpayer

Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar Türkiye’s highest taxpayer

Selçuk Bayraktar, chairman and chief technology officer (CTO) of Türkiye’s leading drone maker Baykar, topped the list of highest-income taxpayers in 2023, the country’s Revenue Administration said on Aug. 28.
SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿