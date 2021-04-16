Experts restore Yıldız Palace’s 120-year-old ornate carpet

  • April 16 2021 07:00:00

Experts restore Yıldız Palace’s 120-year-old ornate carpet

ISTANBUL
Experts restore Yıldız Palace’s 120-year-old ornate carpet

Following more than two years of strenuous work, a team of six experts has finished the restoration work of a 468-square-meter vintage carpet, which once adorned the floors of a chalet in Yıldız Palace, a vast complex with several former Ottoman pavilions and villas located in Istanbul’s Beşiktaş district.

With the scope of the works conducted, the 120-year-old Hereke carpet, one of the largest carpets in the inventory of the National Palaces Directorate, is being planned to be exhibited in the ceremonial hall of the Yıldız Chalet once again in the near future.

“We started the restoration works of the carpet together with the restoration of the Yıldız Chalet in 2018 with a team of 10 experts. But due to the pandemic, we had to reduce the number of people in our team to six,” said Mustafa Köksal, the head of the team.

Informing that his team took out the carpet from the chalet to wash it in a 500-square-meter pool that was specially built to conduct the cleaning works of the carpet in the palace’s garden, Köksal said that it took two months for the carpet to dry out completely.

“After dusting the carpet thoroughly, we transferred the carpet to a site given to us to conduct the cleaning and restoration works,” he said.

Köksal said that after his skilled team’s intricate work of restoring the vintage carpet using quality knitting tools such as needles, scissors, combs and hoops, the carpet’s lifespan has increased to another 50 to 100 years.

Halil Telli, one of the experts who has been working in the carpet business for more than 20 years, said he “was proud to be a member of the group.”

“To repair a carpet from the era of Abdülhamit II was a big honor for me,” he told the state-run Anadolu Agency on April 14.

The carpet was knitted in 1897 in the Hereke Silk Fabric and Carpet Factory at the order of Abdülhamit II.

The carpet was designed by the palace artist Emil Meinz at the time and was later exhibited in the ceremonial hall of the Yıldız Chalet on the visit of German Kaiser Wilhelm II.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines suspends Russia flights

    Turkish Airlines suspends Russia flights

  2. Turkey vows continued dialogue with Greece

    Turkey vows continued dialogue with Greece

  3. No damage to Turkish drone maker from Canadian move: Bayraktar

    No damage to Turkish drone maker from Canadian move: Bayraktar

  4. Russians ‘upset’ about Moscow’s flight suspension decision against Turkey

    Russians ‘upset’ about Moscow’s flight suspension decision against Turkey

  5. Turkey gives US non-paper on roadmap to proceed on bilateral ties: FM

    Turkey gives US non-paper on roadmap to proceed on bilateral ties: FM
Recommended
Topkapı Palace Seraglio to host more visitors

Topkapı Palace Seraglio to host more visitors
New platform to promote Turkish dramas to the world

New platform to promote Turkish dramas to the world
‘Salt Bae’ slapped with $5 mln copyright suit over artwork of chef

‘Salt Bae’ slapped with $5 mln copyright suit over artwork of chef
Book sheds light on creative world of contemporary artists

Book sheds light on creative world of contemporary artists
Sotheby’s sale of digital-only artwork fetches $16.8 million

Sotheby’s sale of digital-only artwork fetches $16.8 million
Diorama artist creates the world in her dream

Diorama artist creates the world in her dream
WORLD US imposes wide array of sanctions on Russia for malign actions

US imposes wide array of sanctions on Russia for 'malign' actions

The United States on April 15 imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia, including curbs to its sovereign debt market, to punish it for interfering in last year’s U.S. election, cyber hacking, bullying Ukraine and other alleged malign actions.
ECONOMY Private sector foreign debt up in February

Private sector foreign debt up in February

Outstanding short- and long-term debts of Turkey’s private sector rose this February, the Turkish Central Bank said on April 15. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş ordered to pay $2.1 mln for ex-manager Avcı

Beşiktaş ordered to pay $2.1 mln for ex-manager Avcı

Beşiktaş football club on April 15 was ordered to pay 17.3 million Turkish liras ($2.1 million) for their former manager Abdullah Avcı as compensation for the termination of his contract.