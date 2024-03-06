Exhibition pays tribute to Turkish painter

ISTANBUL

As part of the International Women's Day events, a painting exhibition, titled "Painter Mihri in Istanbul, Rome, New York" has recently opened at Vadistanbul Shopping Mall.

The exhibition, featuring works by Mihri Rasim Müşfik Açba, one of the first contemporary female painters in Türkiye, will be on display through March 10.

The informative documentary exhibition, which reveals the life of the famous painter, her artistic journey and her contribution to the development of the art of painting in Türkiye, has been prepared with the contributions of Necmi Sönmez, who continues his work as an independent curator in Düsseldorf.

The exhibition, presenting 13 works, aims to convey the artist's struggle in the context of historical, social and women's rights advocacy. In addition to her original works, the exhibition presents photographs, reproductions of her paintings and the Istanbul art scene in her period.

Açba is known as the first woman painter who initiated contemporary painting in Türkiye, especially for her portraits. Among the portraits she made are the founder of Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, former U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and U.S. businessman Thomas Edison.