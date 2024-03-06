Exhibition pays tribute to Turkish painter

Exhibition pays tribute to Turkish painter

ISTANBUL
Exhibition pays tribute to Turkish painter

As part of the International Women's Day events, a painting exhibition, titled "Painter Mihri in Istanbul, Rome, New York" has recently opened at Vadistanbul Shopping Mall.

The exhibition, featuring works by Mihri Rasim Müşfik Açba, one of the first contemporary female painters in Türkiye, will be on display through March 10.

The informative documentary exhibition, which reveals the life of the famous painter, her artistic journey and her contribution to the development of the art of painting in Türkiye, has been prepared with the contributions of Necmi Sönmez, who continues his work as an independent curator in Düsseldorf.

The exhibition, presenting 13 works, aims to convey the artist's struggle in the context of historical, social and women's rights advocacy. In addition to her original works, the exhibition presents photographs, reproductions of her paintings and the Istanbul art scene in her period.

Açba is known as the first woman painter who initiated contemporary painting in Türkiye, especially for her portraits. Among the portraits she made are the founder of Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, former U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and U.S. businessman Thomas Edison.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Top Haitian gang leader warns of civil war, genocide

Top Haitian gang leader warns of civil war, genocide
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top Haitian gang leader warns of civil war, genocide

    Top Haitian gang leader warns of civil war, genocide

  2. Scientists launch hub to channel quantum power for good

    Scientists launch hub to channel quantum power for good

  3. Netanyahu committing genocide in Gaza with Western support: Erdoğan

    Netanyahu committing genocide in Gaza with Western support: Erdoğan

  4. Macron urges Ukraine's allies not to be 'cowards'

    Macron urges Ukraine's allies not to be 'cowards'

  5. Trump hails Super Tuesday wins in race to the White House

    Trump hails Super Tuesday wins in race to the White House
Recommended
Eco-responsible fashion in Paris from McCartney and Serre

Eco-responsible fashion in Paris from McCartney and Serre
Latvian artist to perform for Women’s Day

Latvian artist to perform for Women’s Day
Cells from pregnancy used to grow mini organs

Cells from pregnancy used to grow mini organs
Sinead OConnors estate asks Trump to stop playing her music

Sinead O'Connor's estate asks Trump to stop playing her music
Frances mystery Invader marks cities with art

France's mystery 'Invader' marks cities with art
Haruki Murakami unveils his new short story at a Tokyo literary event

Haruki Murakami unveils his new short story at a Tokyo literary event
WORLD Top Haitian gang leader warns of civil war, genocide

Top Haitian gang leader warns of civil war, genocide

A powerful Haitian gang leader warned Tuesday that the chaos engulfing the capital Port-au-Prince will lead to civil war and "genocide" unless Prime Minister Ariel Henry steps down.
ECONOMY Auto market expands by 31 percent in February

Auto market expands by 31 percent in February

The combined sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles increased by 30.6 percent in February from a year ago to a total of 106,000 vehicles, according to the data from the Automotive Distributors’ and Mobility Association (ODMD).
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿