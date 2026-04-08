Exhibition marks 120 years of Hattuşa excavations in Çorum

ÇORUM

A photography exhibition titled “120 Years of Visual Memory of the Hattuşa Excavations: 1906–2026” has opened in the Boğazkale district of Çorum to mark the 40th anniversary of the ancient city of Hattuşa being inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The exhibition, organized by the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at Hitit University and held at a shopping mall in the city, features 60 photographs related to archaeological excavations that began in Hattuşa in 1906.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Professor Zekeriya Işık, dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at Hitit University, said that Çorum is a city with thousands of years of historical depth, recognized as part of humanity’s shared heritage.

He noted that Çorum has hosted many cultures thanks to this characteristic and that Türkiye has been home to some of the world’s oldest civilizations. “Our state mobilizes its relevant institutions and organizations and makes great efforts to uncover, restore and preserve this rich historical and cultural heritage. The level of development and richness of our museums within the country is, thankfully, increasingly impressive, as reflected in the rising number of visitors each year,” he said.

Referring to data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry, Işık stated that Türkiye ranks first in the world with 800 archaeological excavations conducted annually. “As part of these efforts, long-term excavations carried out in Boğazköy-Hattuşa, Ortaköy-Şapinova and Alacahöyük have long been the scene of discoveries of great importance for human history. This situation is followed with interest in academic and cultural circles around the world,” he said.

Işık also drew attention to the fact that 2026 marks the 40th anniversary of Hattuşa’s inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List. Stating that they wanted to present the excavation works that have been ongoing in Hattuşa for more than a century through photographs, Işık said: “Our aim is to raise awareness of the Hittite civilization, Hattuşa, Şapinova and Alacahöyük in academic and socio-cultural circles, to contribute to the development of awareness of historical and cultural heritage and to support the promotion activities and tourism potential of these historical sites.”

Pointing out that the exhibition includes 60 photographs selected from the archives of the German Archaeological Institute in Istanbul and the Boğazköy-Hattuşa excavation directorate, Işık said: “While a 120-year excavation process is traced in this exhibition, it is revealed how significant contributions archaeology has made to Çorum’s cultural memory. Our exhibition will be open for four days to the public, university students, student clubs and all schools affiliated with the National Education Ministry.”