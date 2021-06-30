Excavations start in Metropolis ancient city

  • June 30 2021 07:00:00

Excavations start in Metropolis ancient city

ISTANBUL
Excavations start in Metropolis ancient city

On its 31st year, excavations in the western province of İzmir’s ancient city of Metropolis, supported by the Sabancı Foundation, will continue to illuminate the secrets of history.

This year’s excavations, headed by Manisa Celal Bayar University Archeology Department lecturer Professor Serdar Aybek, will continue to explore public and religious areas such as water structures and churches belonging to the city.

The works in the Metropolis, known as the “City of the Mother Goddess,” aim to uncover two newly discovered cisterns and the water storage complex consisting of four interconnected cisterns.

On a written statement, Sabancı Foundation General Director Nevgül Bilsel Safkan said that they had been supporting the excavations for 18 years, adding, “The magnificent female statue, found in the first days of the excavations, made us very happy for its contributions to archeology and history. We look forward to the discovery of new information about life in the ancient times in Metropolis, the Mother Goddess City, with this year’s excavations.”

The head of the excavations, Aybek said, “We are excited to witness the transformation of a barren hill into an important ancient city and archaeological site in the region over the years, with the works we have carried out in Metropolis since 1990. The realization of this transformation has been possible with the support of institutions and even individuals from all walks of life, especially the institutions of the state.”

The cleaning of the mosaics, which are very well preserved and that spread over large areas in the ancient city, will also continue this year.

The mosaics will be opened to visitors after the cleaning of lime layers formed over time on their surface and revealing the rich color and pattern diversity.

The ancient city of Metropolis, which has been brought to light during excavations carried out since 1990, is located between the Yeniköy and Özbey neighborhoods of the Torbalı district of İzmir.

The history of Metropolis dates back to the first traces of Late Neolithic settlements near the city to the Classical Age, to the Hellenistic Age to the Roman and Byzantine periods, the Principalities and Ottoman history.

Until now, the Hellenistic theater, the Bouleuterion (parliamentary building), the stoa (columned gallery), two bath structures built during the Roman Empire, the bath and palaestra (sports area) complex, the hall with mosaics, the peristyle house, shops, structures and spaces that form the texture of the ancient city such as public toilets and streets have been unearthed in the ancient city.

Also, during the excavations of these places, more than 11,000 historical artifacts including ceramics, coins, glass, architectural pieces, figures, sculptures, bone and ivory artifacts and many metal finds were unearthed.

The artifacts obtained during the excavations are exhibited at the İzmir Archeology Museum, İzmir History and Art and Selçuk Ephesus museums.

Turkey,

TURKEY Man who died fighting forest fire to be honored

Man who died fighting forest fire to be honored
MOST POPULAR

  1. Mucilage cleaning works in the Turkish seas finally paying off

    Mucilage cleaning works in the Turkish seas finally paying off

  2. MHP proposes abolishing university entry exams

    MHP proposes abolishing university entry exams

  3. Turkish, Russian top diplomats to discuss regional issues in Antalya meeting

    Turkish, Russian top diplomats to discuss regional issues in Antalya meeting

  4. Original copies of historical newspapers damaged by visitors

    Original copies of historical newspapers damaged by visitors

  5. Turkey taking measures against COVID-19’s Delta variant

    Turkey taking measures against COVID-19’s Delta variant
Recommended
Facing Windows questions voyeurism

Facing Windows questions voyeurism
Turks in London organize ‘meyhane’ nights as part of Nevizade UK

Turks in London organize ‘meyhane’ nights as part of Nevizade UK
Lack of water rules out life on Venus

Lack of water rules out life on Venus
Turkey discovers new sites near famed Göbeklitepe

Turkey discovers new sites near famed Göbeklitepe
Eastern Mediterranean attracts diving enthusiasts

Eastern Mediterranean attracts diving enthusiasts
Istanbul Night Flight concerts to kick off in August

Istanbul Night Flight concerts to kick off in August
WORLD Over 10 million Australians in coronavirus lockdown

Over 10 million Australians in coronavirus lockdown

More than 10 million Australians have been ordered into lockdown as coronavirus cases spread across the country, and Brisbane on June 29 became the fourth major city to issue stay-at-home orders.

ECONOMY Turkey breaks power consumption record on stifling hot day

Turkey breaks power consumption record on stifling hot day

Turkey’s daily electricity consumption increased by 16.1 percent on June 28 compared to the previous day, reaching 988,379 megawatt hours, according to official figures released by the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ) yesterday.
SPORTS Ali Koç re-elected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç re-elected as Fenerbahçe president

Ali Koç was re-elected as president of the Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahçe on June 26.