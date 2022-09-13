Excavations continue at Apollo Sanctuary

Excavations continue at Apollo Sanctuary

MUĞLA
Excavations continue at Apollo Sanctuary

Excavations and archaeological surface research have been going on for two years in the Taşlıca area of the western province of Muğla’s Marmaris district.

In the first year of the works, three-dimensional maps of the city center were created, all movable and immovable cultural assets were recorded, and the Lower and Upper Taşlıca (Fenaket) Greek villages, which reflect the traces of the multi-layered settlement culture in the region, were documented to preserve the rural architecture.

Penn University faculty member Asil Yaman is the head of the excavations that have been continuing with a team of 20 people in the ancient city.

“Life in this city began 2,600 years ago. There was a rural life here during the Ancient Greek period, and of course life continued here during the Roman, Imperial and Byzantine periods throughout the Middle Ages. We started working in this ancient city in 2021. We are working in the Apollon Sanctuary and Kızlan Church.”

Yaman stated that the temple of Apollo was converted into a church in the following centuries, adding, “During the excavations, we saw that this structure, which served as a temple until the fifth century, was converted into a basilica planned church. It also showed us that the priests were buried in this area, which also served as a cemetery during the early Middle Ages. The absence of skulls on the skeletons found in the graves was because of a different burial tradition.”

Stating that the inscriptions and graphic data from the ancient period showed that the city was founded 2,600 years ago under the name Phoenix.

“There are many cults in the city. There are skeletons of Zeus, Athena, Aphrodite and Dionysus. And today, we carry out our studies in the Apollo Sanctuary and try to understand the chronology and settlement system of the city,” he added.

Türkiye,

ARTS & LIFE Excavations continue at Apollo Sanctuary

Excavations continue at Apollo Sanctuary

MOST POPULAR

  1. Stone with god’s name found in ancient city

    Stone with god’s name found in ancient city

  2. Composer Hania Rani at Zorlu PSM online

    Composer Hania Rani at Zorlu PSM online

  3. Turkey seeks balanced trade growth with Russia

    Turkey seeks balanced trade growth with Russia

  4. Ethereum blockchain set for ‘monumental’ overhaul 

    Ethereum blockchain set for ‘monumental’ overhaul 

  5. Jewelry sector eyes more than $4.7 billion in exports

    Jewelry sector eyes more than $4.7 billion in exports
Recommended
Spielberg confronts his childhood in ‘Fabelmans’

Spielberg confronts his childhood in ‘Fabelmans’
Iraq ancient ruins open up to tourism

Iraq ancient ruins open up to tourism
Prince Andrew to take on queen’s beloved corgis

Prince Andrew to take on queen’s beloved corgis
‘Barbarian’ is top film amid late-summer box office doldrums

‘Barbarian’ is top film amid late-summer box office doldrums
Spanish author Javier Marias dies aged 70

Spanish author Javier Marias dies aged 70
US opioid crisis doc wins top prize at Venice film festival

US opioid crisis doc wins top prize at Venice film festival
WORLD Okinawa reelects governor opposing heavy US troop presence

Okinawa reelects governor opposing heavy US troop presence

Okinawa’s incumbent governor who opposes an ongoing U.S. Marine base relocation forced by Japan’s central government and calls for a further reduction of American troops on the southern island secured his reelection on Sunday despite concerns of escalating tensions between China and nearby Taiwan.

ECONOMY Automotive production down 13 percent in August

Automotive production down 13 percent in August

Local carmakers’ production declined by 13.3 percent on an annual basis to some 93,000 units in August, according to data from the Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD).

SPORTS Swiatek says ‘sky’s the limit’ after US Open triumph

Swiatek says ‘sky’s the limit’ after US Open triumph

Iga Swiatek believes “the sky is the limit” after she crowned her rise to the pinnacle of women’s tennis with a third Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open.