Excavation works reveal 2nd neigborhood in Çatalhöyük

KONYA

Assoc. Dr. Ali Umut Türkcan, the head of Çatalhöyük excavations, said that the recent excavations have uncovered a second neighborhood at the site.

Çatalhöyük is famous for being one of the oldest and most important cultural heritage sites on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

As one of the oldest towns ever found by archaeologists, it is one of the earliest examples of the transition to a fully settled life.