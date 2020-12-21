Ex-HDP MP Güven sentenced to 22 years in prison

DİYARBAKIR

A court on Dec. 21 sentenced Leyla Güven, a former deputy from the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) to over 22 years in prison for being a member of an armed terrorist group and making propaganda for it twice.

The 9th Heavy Penal Court in southeastern Diyarbakir province handed Güven 22 years and three months in prison and issued an arrest warrant for her.

On June 4, the Turkish parliament revoked the seat of Güven.

The final judgments of the judicial proceeding on HDP lawmaker Güven was read out in the general assembly.

Güven was sentenced to six years and three months by a provincial court for being a member of an armed terror organization.

She was sent to prison, a day after parliament revoked her seat an legislative immunity. After that, on June 9, a Turkish court ruled in favor of releasing

Güven from prison.

The HDP is accused of having links to the YPG/PKK terror group by the Turkish government.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.