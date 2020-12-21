Ex-HDP MP Güven sentenced to 22 years in prison

  • December 21 2020 14:26:16

Ex-HDP MP Güven sentenced to 22 years in prison

DİYARBAKIR
Ex-HDP MP Güven sentenced to 22 years in prison

A court on Dec. 21 sentenced Leyla Güven, a former deputy from the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) to over 22 years in prison for being a member of an armed terrorist group and making propaganda for it twice.

The 9th Heavy Penal Court in southeastern Diyarbakir province handed Güven 22 years and three months in prison and issued an arrest warrant for her.

On June 4, the Turkish parliament revoked the seat of Güven.

The final judgments of the judicial proceeding on HDP lawmaker Güven was read out in the general assembly.

Güven was sentenced to six years and three months by a provincial court for being a member of an armed terror organization.

She was sent to prison, a day after parliament revoked her seat an legislative immunity. After that, on June 9, a Turkish court ruled in favor of releasing
Güven from prison.

The HDP is accused of having links to the YPG/PKK terror group by the Turkish government.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey suspends flights from UK, three other nations amid new virus strain

    Turkey suspends flights from UK, three other nations amid new virus strain

  2. Widow blames financial problems for ex-UK army officer’s death in Istanbul

    Widow blames financial problems for ex-UK army officer’s death in Istanbul

  3. Turkish FM blasts Greek counterpart over remarks

    Turkish FM blasts Greek counterpart over remarks

  4. Turkey conducts exercises in eastern Mediterranean

    Turkey conducts exercises in eastern Mediterranean

  5. Chinese vaccine expected to arrive in Turkey this week

    Chinese vaccine expected to arrive in Turkey this week
Recommended
President Erdoğan files lawsuit against CHP lawmaker

President Erdoğan files lawsuit against CHP lawmaker
Turkish firms continue production for F-35 fighter jets: Defense body head

Turkish firms continue production for F-35 fighter jets: Defense body head
Turkish vice president feels faint on live screen due to low blood pressure

Turkish vice president feels faint on live screen due to low blood pressure
Draft bill will hinder the civil society in Turkey, says CHP

Draft bill will hinder the civil society in Turkey, says CHP
Turkey preparing laws for telemedicine practice

Turkey preparing laws for telemedicine practice
Turkish, Algerian presidents discuss ties on phone

Turkish, Algerian presidents discuss ties on phone
WORLD US says will react if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing

US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing  

Washington is "prepared to react" if Tehran launches an attack to mark the first anniversary of the killing of powerful Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, the head of US forces in the Middle East warned on Dec. 20.     
ECONOMY Turkey to register record volume of e-commerce in 2020

Turkey to register record volume of e-commerce in 2020

Turkey's e-commerce volume reached 190 billion Turkish liras ($24.68 billion) by the end of 2019, and expected to hit a record by the end of this year, the chairman of the Association of E-commerce Operators said on Dec. 21.
SPORTS Şanlı bags silver in Euro Gymnastics Championships

Şanlı bags silver in Euro Gymnastics Championships

Turkish athlete Göksu Üçtaş Şanlı won the silver medal in seniors’ floor in the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics 2020 European Championships in the Mediterranean province of Mersin on Dec. 20.