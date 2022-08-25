‘Evil eye’ lake comes into vogue for divers

SİVAS

A lake located in the Central Anatolian province of Sivas, known as the “evil eye of the moorland” for its clean and turquoise waters, has been drawing the attention of divers nationwide.

Lake Gökpınar in the Gürün district is considered as “one of the lakes in the world with the clearest waters.”

“This lake is a wonder of nature,” Alparslan Güler, a diving instructor in the region, told the İhlas News Agency. “Divers flock to this lake hosting visitors with its turquoise waters,” he added.

Raşit Eyıbil is one of those visitors Güler is talking about.

“It was a marvelous experience to dive in this lake,” Eyıbil said and added: “I recommend it to everyone.”

Selda Anısız is a diving aficionado from the southern province of Hatay. “I came here just to dive into the lake. How clear is the water? Just like a mirror,” she said while depicting her admiration of the view.

The depth of the lake is 17-meters, according to Güler, who is making a call to all the divers across the country to explore Lake Gökpınar.