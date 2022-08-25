‘Evil eye’ lake comes into vogue for divers

  • August 25 2022 07:00:00

‘Evil eye’ lake comes into vogue for divers

SİVAS
‘Evil eye’ lake comes into vogue for divers

A lake located in the Central Anatolian province of Sivas, known as the “evil eye of the moorland” for its clean and turquoise waters, has been drawing the attention of divers nationwide.

Lake Gökpınar in the Gürün district is considered as “one of the lakes in the world with the clearest waters.”

“This lake is a wonder of nature,” Alparslan Güler, a diving instructor in the region, told the İhlas News Agency. “Divers flock to this lake hosting visitors with its turquoise waters,” he added.

Raşit Eyıbil is one of those visitors Güler is talking about.

“It was a marvelous experience to dive in this lake,” Eyıbil said and added: “I recommend it to everyone.”

Selda Anısız is a diving aficionado from the southern province of Hatay. “I came here just to dive into the lake. How clear is the water? Just like a mirror,” she said while depicting her admiration of the view.

The depth of the lake is 17-meters, according to Güler, who is making a call to all the divers across the country to explore Lake Gökpınar.

WORLD US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran

US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish FM urges Islamic world to stay united against challenges

    Turkish FM urges Islamic world to stay united against challenges

  2. Queen of Malaysia seeks to buy house in Cappadocia

    Queen of Malaysia seeks to buy house in Cappadocia

  3. Spain to put video cameras in abattoirs

    Spain to put video cameras in abattoirs

  4. Belgian magician’s paper dance casts a spell

    Belgian magician’s paper dance casts a spell

  5. ‘Evil eye’ lake comes into vogue for divers

    ‘Evil eye’ lake comes into vogue for divers
Recommended
Death toll from bootleg alcohol rises to four in Van

Death toll from bootleg alcohol rises to four in Van
Woman opens coffee house only for females

Woman opens coffee house only for females
Statue of famous folk singer vandalized

Statue of famous folk singer vandalized
Bear passes out from ‘mad honey’

Bear passes out from ‘mad honey’
Flamingo documentary gains award in US festival

Flamingo documentary gains award in US festival
Research unveils ‘leafhopper’ risk in Türkiye

Research unveils ‘leafhopper’ risk in Türkiye
WORLD US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran

US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran

U.S. military airstrikes in eastern Syria were a message to Iran and Tehran-backed militias that targeted American troops this month and several other times over the past year, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

ECONOMY Türkiye eyes more foreign shoppers

Türkiye eyes more foreign shoppers

The Culture and Tourism Ministry will work on new strategies for boosting tourism in Türkiye via ad campaigns and promotional videos centered on attracting foreign shoppers to the country, says Sinan Öncel, chair of the United Brands’ Association (BMD).
SPORTS Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

BoostRace, a 24-hour-long cycling competition, will take place for the second time in Istanbul on Sept. 17 and 18, the organizers have announced.