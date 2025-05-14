EV sales to continue growing despite trade uncertainty: IEA

EV sales to continue growing despite trade uncertainty: IEA

PARIS
EV sales to continue growing despite trade uncertainty: IEA

Uncertainty about trade and industrial policy triggered by US tariffs won't derail growth in sales of electric vehicles, which should account for one in four cars sold this year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said Wednesday.

In its annual report on the outlook for the uptake of electric vehicles, the IEA indicated that the increasing affordability and lower operating costs was supporting sales.

"Our data shows that, despite significant uncertainties, electric cars remain on a strong growth trajectory globally," IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said.

"This year, we expect more than one in four cars sold worldwide to be electric, with growth accelerating in many emerging economies," he added.

"By the end of this decade, it is set to be more than two in five cars as EVs become increasingly affordable."

The IEA put sales of EVs, including plug-in hybrids, at more that 17 million last year, as sales increased by more than 3.5 million vehicles from 2023.

With first quarter EV sales jumping 35 percent globally, the IEA expects more than 20 million should be sold this year.

China continues to drive the transition to electric vehicles, accounting for almost two-thirds of global sales last year and more than 70 percent of worldwide production.

The IEA found that "in China, two-thirds of all electric cars sold last year were priced lower than their conventional equivalents, even without purchase incentives."

But a considerable purchase price gap remains in many other markets.

The IEA found the average battery electric car price in Germany remained 20 percent higher than that of its conventional counterpart.

Battery electric cars in the United States were still 30 percent more expensive.

EV sales in China increased by almost 40 percent year-on-year in 2024, to nearly one in two vehicles overall, said the report.

Sales of EVs stagnated in Europe last year at around one in five, thanks in part to a reduction of government purchase subsidies in France and Germany.

EV sales growth slowed in the United States last year, to 10 percent, with their share in overall sales also rising to just over 10 percent.

Sales in emerging and developing economies in Asia, Latin America and Africa boomed last year, increasing by over 60 percent year-on-year.

"This rapid growth has been strengthened by policy incentives and the growing presence of relatively affordable electric cars from Chinese" automakers, said the IEA.

Chinese automakers have also been investing in local production in numerous developing country markets to avoid tariffs, it added.

The IEA noted that high tariffs wouldn't impact only sales of EVs but conventional cars as well, with a slowing economy pulling down demand for cars overall.

uncertainity,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

    Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

  2. Russia uncertain whether Ukraine's delegation plans to attend Istanbul talks

    Russia uncertain whether Ukraine's delegation plans to attend Istanbul talks

  3. Türkiye builds its 'greatest achievement' with end of terrorism: Erdoğan

    Türkiye builds its 'greatest achievement' with end of terrorism: Erdoğan

  4. Earthquake jolts central Türkiye, no casualties reported

    Earthquake jolts central Türkiye, no casualties reported

  5. Türkiye urges Russia and Ukraine to compromise for peace

    Türkiye urges Russia and Ukraine to compromise for peace
Recommended
WORLDEF Istanbul kicks off, hosting global e-commence giants

WORLDEF Istanbul kicks off, hosting global e-commence giants
Central government budget deficit narrows to $4.5 billion

Central government budget deficit narrows to $4.5 billion
EBRD provides financing for projects in quake-hit cities

EBRD provides financing for projects in quake-hit cities
Gaming was 2024 leader in digital entertainment

Gaming was 2024 leader in digital entertainment
Spain signs deal to buy light attack aircraft HÜRJET

Spain signs deal to buy light attack aircraft HÜRJET
Cryptocurrency industry calls for regulatory clarity

Cryptocurrency industry calls for regulatory clarity
Luxury brand Dior says client data stolen in cyberattack

Luxury brand Dior says client data stolen in cyberattack
WORLD Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Kiev is committed to pursuing peace, but expressed frustration over the lack of high-level Russian representatives willing to engage in serious negotiations.

ECONOMY WORLDEF Istanbul kicks off, hosting global e-commence giants

WORLDEF Istanbul kicks off, hosting global e-commence giants

WORLDEF Istanbul 2025, organized by global e-commerce platform WORLDEF, opened its doors on May 15 at Istanbul’s Yenikapı Event Area.
SPORTS Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray’s Nigerian star Victor Osimhen scored two goals and Turkish forward Barış Alper Yılmaz added another as the Istanbul club comfortably beat Trabzonspor 3-0 to win the Ziraat Turkish Cup trophy on May 14 night.
﻿