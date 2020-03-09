Eurovision song organizers expect event as planned for now  

  • March 09 2020 12:30:55

Eurovision song organizers expect event as planned for now  

THE HAGUE
Eurovision song organizers expect event as planned for now

Organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest said they were focused for now on holding the event planned for Rotterdam in May while weighing possible disruptions from the coronavirus crisis.

Dutch public broadcaster NPO said it was in consultations with the European Broadcasting Union, the co-producer of the hugely popular televised event, to review how the virus may impact the contest.

"It is currently too early to comment on these possible scenarios, as they depend on developments in the coming period. Our focus is still on producing an unforgettable Eurovision Song Contest," NPO was quoted as saying by the Dutch news agency ANP.

The broadcaster declined to comment on reports that the glitzy festival could go ahead without its usual live audience of thousands of people and be filmed behind closed doors in the Dutch port city instead.

A total of 65,000 people are expected to attend nine different shows including the final on May 16 at Rotterdam's Ahoy venue.

The Netherlands won the right to host Eurovision after Dutch singer Duncan Laurence stormed to victory in last year's contest in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

Rotterdam was named as host city in August.

 

coronovirus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. The EU without Turkey

    The EU without Turkey

  2. Male narcissism 'becoming a feature of Turkish society'

    Male narcissism 'becoming a feature of Turkish society'

  3. Oil crashes after Saudi Arabia starts price war amid slumping demand

    Oil crashes after Saudi Arabia starts price war amid slumping demand

  4. Digs unearth riches of Istanbul's 'Land of the Blind'

    Digs unearth riches of Istanbul's 'Land of the Blind'

  5. Turkey to stop migrants from risky sea crossings

    Turkey to stop migrants from risky sea crossings
Recommended
Topkapı Palace’s inventory becomes digital with new works

Topkapı Palace’s inventory becomes digital with new works
All-female band rocks on to inspire women across Turkey

All-female band rocks on to inspire women across Turkey
Digs unearth riches of Istanbuls Land of the Blind

Digs unearth riches of Istanbul's 'Land of the Blind'
Turkish scientists hunt for secrets of Antarctica

Turkish scientists hunt for secrets of Antarctica
Searching for a pure existence moment

Searching for a pure existence moment
Mosaics protected by roof in ancient city

Mosaics protected by roof in ancient city
WORLD On the trail: In dueling endorsements, Kamala Harris backs Biden, while Jesse Jackson campaigns for Sanders

On the trail: In dueling endorsements, Kamala Harris backs Biden, while Jesse Jackson campaigns for Sanders

Democratic presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders touted dueling endorsements on March 8, with onetime Biden rival Kamala Harris supporting the former vice president, while civil rights leader Jesse Jackson campaigned for Sanders.

ECONOMY Turkish tomato exports to Russia resume

Turkish tomato exports to Russia resume

Turkish tomato exports to Russia have resumed on March 7 after a month-long disruption due to the yearly quota limit.

SPORTS Galatasaray’s perfect run ends with draw in Sivas

Galatasaray’s perfect run ends with draw in Sivas

Defending champion Galatasaray’s eight-game winning streak in the Turkish Süper Lig ended on March 8 night with a 2-2 draw at title hopeful Sivasspor.