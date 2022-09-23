European supermarkets turning to Türkiye for food supplies

European supermarkets turning to Türkiye for food supplies

ISTANBUL
European supermarkets turning to Türkiye for food supplies

As greenhouse cultivation has dropped in Europe due to the growing energy crisis, supermarket chains in the continent are turning to growers in the southern province Antalya to secure food supplies.

Production in Europe has dropped 30 to 40 percent, that’s why they are looking for a solution and Türkiye appears to be the most important country to help them overcome the problems, said Ümit Mirza Çavuşoğlu, head of the Western Mediterranean Exporters Association (BAIB).

“Even last year, many growers stopped production in greenhouses because of high natural gas prices, which gave a boost to imports from Türkiye. They thought problems could be resolved, but this did not happen. Now, large [European] supermarkets are holding talks in Antalya,” he said.

The energy crisis hit production of fresh fruit and vegetables, particularly tomatoes, in Europe, which prompted supermarket chains to seek new suppliers ahead of the difficult winter months.

Europe is not only demanding fresh fruit and vegetables, but all kind of food products, Çavuşoğlu added.

Climate change-related weather conditions may affect production in Türkiye, he said. “But we expect both output and exports to increase.”

This winter tourism activity will be strong, which means more food consumption, Çavuşoğlu said, noting that the agriculture sector will channel some of its products to hotels.

Many European suppliers are signing agreements with large greenhouses in Antalya, according to Cüneyt Doğan, a company owner and member of the Antalya Commodity Exchange.

Custom duties are normally increased between January and April in Europe, when production level is low, but last year this did not happen, he noted. “If they do the same and not increase the tariffs, this will have a positive impact,” Doğan said.

TURKEY,

TÜRKIYE CHP leader to pay visit to US in October

CHP leader to pay visit to US in October
MOST POPULAR

  1. European supermarkets turning to Türkiye for food supplies

    European supermarkets turning to Türkiye for food supplies

  2. Türkiye’s gas storage almost full, says energy minister

    Türkiye’s gas storage almost full, says energy minister

  3. Some 12 caught in assassination of Serbian gang leader

    Some 12 caught in assassination of Serbian gang leader

  4. Aviation chiefs warn of prolonged ticket price pain

    Aviation chiefs warn of prolonged ticket price pain

  5. Contact lenses to replace screens: Experts

    Contact lenses to replace screens: Experts
Recommended
Aviation chiefs warn of prolonged ticket price pain

Aviation chiefs warn of prolonged ticket price pain
Europe throws billions at energy crisis

Europe throws billions at energy crisis
Consumer confidence improves slightly

Consumer confidence improves slightly
Türkiye’s gas storage almost full, says energy minister

Türkiye’s gas storage almost full, says energy minister
Türkiye cuts interest rate for second month

Türkiye cuts interest rate for second month

UK four-day working week trial largely positive: data

UK four-day working week trial largely positive: data
WORLD Chinese man gets 24 years for brutal group attack on women

Chinese man gets 24 years for brutal group attack on women

A court in northern China sentenced one man to 24 years in jail Friday for his role in a vicious attack on four women, as well as other crimes including robbery and opening an illegal gambling ring.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s gas storage almost full, says energy minister

Türkiye’s gas storage almost full, says energy minister

Türkiye’s gas storage is almost full and there is no problem regarding energy production, Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.
SPORTS Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Bengisu Avcı has become the first Turkish woman to swim through the Catalina Channel, one of the seven ocean tracks in the world, making the country proud.