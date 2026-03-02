European gas prices jump 45 pct after Qatar halts LNG output

BRUSSELS

European gas prices extended gains on Monday after state-run energy firm QatarEnergy halted liquefied natural gas production following Iranian attacks on facilities at two of its main gas processing bases.

The Dutch TTF natural gas contract, considered the European benchmark, jumped almost 45 percent to more than 46 euros.

Gas prices earlier gained more than 20 percent on fears that the Iran war would cut supplies in the Gulf region.