European archaeologists back in Iraq

  • January 13 2022 07:00:00

European archaeologists back in Iraq

NASIRIYAH
European archaeologists back in Iraq

After war and insurgency kept them away from Iraq for decades, European archaeologists are making an enthusiastic return in search of millennia-old cultural treasures.

“Come and see!” shouted an overjoyed French researcher recently at a desert dig in Larsa, southern Iraq, where the team had unearthed a 4,000-year-old cuneiform inscription.
“When you find inscriptions like that, in situ, it’s moving,” said Dominique Charpin, professor of Mesopotamian civilisation at the College de France in Paris.
The inscription in Sumerian was engraved on a brick fired in the 19th century BC.
“To the god Shamash, his king Sin-iddinam, king of Larsa, king of Sumer and Akkad,” Charpin translated with ease.
Behind him, a dozen other European and Iraqi archaeologists kept at work in a cordoned-off area where they were digging.

They brushed off bricks and removed earth to clear what appeared to be the pier of a bridge spanning an urban canal of Larsa, which was the capital of Mesopotamia just before Babylon, at the start of the second millennium BC.
“Larsa is one of the largest sites in Iraq, it covers more than 200 hectares (500 acres),” said Regis Vallet, researcher at France’s National Centre for Scientific Research, heading the Franco-Iraqi mission.
The team of 20 people have made “major discoveries,” he said, including the residence of a ruler identified by about 60 cuneiform tablets that have been transferred to the national museum in Baghdad.
Vallet said Larsa is like an archaeological playground and a “paradise” for exploring ancient Mesopotamia, which hosted through the ages the empire of Akkad, the Babylonians, Alexander the Great, the Christians, the Persians and Islamic rulers.

However, the modern history of Iraq -- with its succession of conflicts, especially since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion and its bloody aftermath -- has kept foreign researchers at bay.
Only since Baghdad declared victory in territorial battles against the Islamic State group in 2017 has Iraq “largely stabilized and it has become possible again” to visit, said Vallet.
“The French came back in 2019 and the British a little earlier,” he said. “The Italians came back as early as 2011.”
In late 2021, said Vallet, 10 foreign missions were at work in the Dhi Qar province, where Larsa is located.
Iraq’s Council of Antiquities and Heritage director Laith Majid Hussein said he is delighted to play host, and is happy that his country is back on the map for foreign expeditions.
“This benefits us scientifically,” he told AFP in Baghdad, adding that he welcomes the “opportunity to train our staff after such a long interruption.”

Near Najaf in central Iraq, Ibrahim Salman of the German Institute of Archaeology is focused on the site of the city of Al-Hira.
Germany had previously carried out excavations here that ground to a halt with the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.
Equipped with a geomagnetic measuring device, Salman’s team has been at work in the one-time Christian city that had its heyday under the Lakhmids, a pre-Islamic tribal dynasty of the 5th and 6th centuries.
“Some clues lead us to believe that a church may have been located here,” he explained.
He pointed to traces on the ground left by moisture which is retained by buried structures and rises to the surface.
“The moistened earth on a strip several metres (yards) long leads us to conclude that under the feet of the archaeologist are probably the walls of an ancient church,” he said.
Al-Hira is far less ancient than other sites, but it is part of the diverse history of the country that serves as a reminder, according to Salman, that “Iraq, or Mesopotamia, is the cradle of civilizations. It is as simple as that!”

archeologist,

WORLD China faces omicron test weeks ahead of Beijing Olympics

China faces omicron test weeks ahead of Beijing Olympics
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘World’s most ridiculous building’ to be demolished

    ‘World’s most ridiculous building’ to be demolished

  2. Erdoğan pledges to reap fruits of new economic model in summer

    Erdoğan pledges to reap fruits of new economic model in summer

  3. Local jab Turkovac as effective as Sinovac: Experts

    Local jab Turkovac as effective as Sinovac: Experts

  4. Man names baby boy after Viking king ‘Ragnar’

    Man names baby boy after Viking king ‘Ragnar’

  5. Turkish agronomist teaching farming to Malawians at hunger risk

    Turkish agronomist teaching farming to Malawians at hunger risk
Recommended
Twin panda cubs debut at Tokyo zoo, woo devoted fans

Twin panda cubs debut at Tokyo zoo, woo devoted fans
Oscars will have a host again in 2022

Oscars will have a host again in 2022
Film in Acropolis sparks outcry in Greece

Film in Acropolis sparks outcry in Greece
Rescues help owners find pets’ next home

Rescues help owners find pets’ next home
Moliere: 400 years as master of the French stage

Moliere: 400 years as master of the French stage
Burrowing badger unearths Roman-era treasure in Spain

Burrowing badger unearths Roman-era treasure in Spain
WORLD China faces omicron test weeks ahead of Beijing Olympics

China faces omicron test weeks ahead of Beijing Olympics

Just weeks before hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics, China is battling multiple coronavirus outbreaks in half a dozen cities, with the one closest to the capital driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant.
ECONOMY Electric cars drive rebound in China auto sales: Data

Electric cars drive rebound in China auto sales: Data

China’s car sales grew for the first time since 2018 last year, a trade association said on Jan. 11, as demand for new energy vehicles continues to rise.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe turn to Kartal as coach for second time

Fenerbahçe turn to Kartal as coach for second time

Fenerbahçe on Jan. 12 turned to its former manager Ismail Kartal to head the Istanbul side for a second time.