Europe must spend 'a lot more' on defense: NATO chief

BRUSSELS

NATO countries in Europe need to invest "considerably more" on defense, alliance chief Mark Rutte said on Wednesday, as the new U.S. defense Secretary arrived to push Donald Trump's demands to up spending.

"We need to do a lot more so we have what we need to deter and defend. And so that there is more equitable burden sharing," Rutte said.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Wednesday made the first trip to NATO by a member of the new Trump administration.

Washington's allies are waiting nervously for clarity from President Donald Trump's administration after the volatile leader demanded NATO more than double its spending target and vowed to end the war in Ukraine.

Hegseth's two days of talks in Brussels with his counterparts from NATO and Ukraine are part of a flurry of visits to Europe this week by top U.S. officials.

Those will culminate with Vice President JD Vance meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a security conference in Munich on Friday.

"Arrived at NATO HQ. Our commitment is clear: NATO must be a stronger, more lethal force — not a diplomatic club," Hegseth wrote on X. "Time for allies to meet the moment."

The Pentagon chief on Wednesday will sit down with an international coalition of Ukraine's backers before huddling with the 31 other defense ministers from NATO Thursday.

Trump's return to the White House has set nerves on edge as he pushes his "America First" agenda and has questioned U.S. security commitments in Europe.

He has already rocked allies by announcing tariffs, and in Denmark's case insisting he wants to take over Greenland.

On both Ukraine and their own defense, Hegseth looks set to deliver the message that Washington expects European nations to do more.

"The European continent deserves to be free from any aggression, but it ought to be those in the neighbourhood investing the most in that individual and collective defense," Hegseth said Tuesday as he kicked off his European trip at a U.S. military base in Germany.

His combative boss has long accused allies of underpaying and says NATO should ratchet up its defense spending target from the current two percent of GDP to five percent.

That goal appears well out of reach for most — but NATO chief Mark Rutte is expected to highlight spending increases to show Washington Europe is stepping up.

Spurred on by Russia's grinding war on Ukraine, last year 23 of NATO's 32 members reached the two-percent level.

Given the level of the threat from Moscow there is a clear acceptance that spending must rise and Rutte has already said it could need to go "north" of three percent.

Diplomats say they hope Hegseth will lay out the administration's demands, firing a starting pistol on negotiations for setting a new target at a June summit in the Netherlands.

"The most difficult issue remains defense spending," said one European diplomat at NATO.

"We badly need to understand that without genuine commitment on significant increases of defense budgets on national and EU level we will cause major problems for ourselves."

'Own this conflict'

The other core question is Trump's approach to Ukraine as Kiev's forces struggle to hold back Russia after nearly three years of all-out war.

Trump has pledged to strike a quick deal to end the conflict, but so far Washington has given few indications about any plan.

Diplomats say they aren't expecting Hegseth to lay out any details of how this will be achieved.

Instead, the Pentagon chief is expected to call on European allies to shoulder more of the burden on arming Ukraine.

"The Europeans have to own this conflict going forward," Trump's national security advisor Mike Waltz told U.S. media.

Washington gave Kiev tens of billions of dollars in military assistance under former president Joe Biden.

But Trump's administration has yet to provide details on new support, despite several billion dollars in remaining budget authorisation carrying over from his predecessor's time in office.

The meeting of Ukraine's supporters will for the first time be chaired by Britain and not the United States.

NATO's European members stress that they have actually spent more on helping Ukraine than the United States.

Several countries — such as Britain — are expected to make announcements of fresh military support for Ukraine at the meeting.