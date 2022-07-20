Europe heat sparks harmful ozone pollution, ’extreme’ fire risk

  • July 20 2022 09:06:00

Europe heat sparks harmful ozone pollution, ’extreme’ fire risk

PARIS
Europe heat sparks harmful ozone pollution, ’extreme’ fire risk

Europe’s searing heatwave is generating very high levels of harmful ozone pollution, the region’s atmospheric monitoring service warned on July 19, adding that large areas of western Europe also face "extreme" danger of wildfires.

Record temperatures, which scientists say are driven by climate change, are predicted in France and Britain Tuesday as suffocating heat that has gripped southwest Europe and sparked ferocious wildfires moves northwards.

"Tinder dry conditions and extreme heat are exacerbating the risk of wildfires," according to a statement from the Copernicus monitoring service.

The organisation’s emergency management service has warned that a large proportion of western Europe is in "extreme fire danger" with some areas of "very extreme fire danger".

The heatwave is also causing high levels of ground-level ozone, Copernicus said.

Unlike the protective layer in the upper atmosphere, this is a major greenhouse gas and component of urban smog that harms human health and inhibits photosynthesis in plants.

"The potential impacts of very high ozone pollution on human health can be considerable both in terms of respiratory and cardio-vascular illness," said Mark Parrington, Senior Scientist from the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service.

Ozone is formed as emissions from fossil fuels and other man-made pollutants react in the presence of sunlight and Copernicus said cutting emissions of these pollutants is "crucial".

Scientists have already detected "extremely high surface ozone pollution" across western and southern Europe, particularly over the Iberian Peninsula and parts of northern Italy.

Daily maximum levels of surface ozone, which normally peaks during the middle of the day, reached unhealthy levels in Portugal, Spain and Italy, according to Copernicus.

Scientists now warn that, while the situation is likely to ease across the Iberian Peninsula, very high surface ozone levels are now being seen in areas of northern and western parts of the continent as temperatures rise.

The ozone levels in these regions are forecast to peak in the next few days, before easing.

Copernicus also predicted no relief from the wildfires that have engulfed swathes of forests across parts of southern Europe.

In southwest France, two massive fires have created apocalyptic scenes of destruction, despite much of the country’s entire firefighting capacity being deployed.

Copernicus said total carbon emissions from the wildfires in Spain so far in July are the highest seen for the June-July period since 2003.

Parrington said high surface ozone can lead to sore throats, coughing, headaches and an increased risk of asthma attacks.

The Climate and Clean Air Coalition estimates that ozone pollution causes approximately one million additional deaths per year.

Ozone is also a key concern for agricultural regions and food security.

In January, researchers estimated that persistently high levels of ozone pollution in Asia are costing China, Japan and South Korea an estimated $63 billion annually in lost rice, wheat and maize crops.

heating,

TÜRKIYE Opposition slams Council of State over Istanbul Convention ruling

Opposition slams Council of State over Istanbul Convention ruling
MOST POPULAR

  1. Short-term external debt at $135 billion

    Short-term external debt at $135 billion

  2. Turks in Germany demand action against racism

    Turks in Germany demand action against racism

  3. ‘Raging Fire’ wins best film at Hong Kong Film Awards

    ‘Raging Fire’ wins best film at Hong Kong Film Awards

  4. Social life helps orphaned elephants

    Social life helps orphaned elephants

  5. Astana Process to be revived for Syria: Erdoğan

    Astana Process to be revived for Syria: Erdoğan
Recommended
Netflix subscriber numbers drop two quarters in a row

Netflix subscriber numbers drop two quarters in a row
Trump ex-aide Bannon acted as if ‘above the law’: prosecutor

Trump ex-aide Bannon acted as if ‘above the law’: prosecutor
Ukraine graft concerns resurface as Russia war goes on

Ukraine graft concerns resurface as Russia war goes on
Court battle to open in Musk, Twitter buyout fight

Court battle to open in Musk, Twitter buyout fight
Harrowing video aired at death penalty trial of US school shooter

Harrowing video aired at death penalty trial of US school shooter
Europe burns as heatwave breaks temperature records

Europe burns as heatwave breaks temperature records
WORLD Netflix subscriber numbers drop two quarters in a row

Netflix subscriber numbers drop two quarters in a row

Netflix reported losing subscribers for the second quarter in a row Tuesday as the streaming giant battles fierce competition and viewer belt tightening, but the company assured investors of better days ahead.

ECONOMY Short-term external debt at $135 billion

Short-term external debt at $135 billion

The short-term external debt stock increased by 10.6 percent compared with the end of 2021 to stand at $134.5 as of end-May, the Central Bank said yesterday.
SPORTS Cyclists stop traffic for minute ‘to get noticed’

Cyclists stop traffic for minute ‘to get noticed’

In an effort to bring attention to the road safety of cyclists, who often become victims of accidents due to drivers’ negligence on the roads, members of a cyclist club in the Black Sea province of Düzce held a demonstration by lying on the asphalt floor and stopping traffic on a busy road for a minute “to get noticed.”