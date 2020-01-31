EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe Beko score second straight win

  • January 31 2020 09:30:10

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish basketball club Fenerbahçe Beko defeated their German opponents Alba Berlin 74-70 on Jan. 31, taking one step closer to the top eight playoff spot in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague standings.

In an away match in Berlin, Fenerbahçe's French guard Leo Westermann changed the fate of the game to help his team beat the German club.

In the last quarter, Fenerbahçe scored 24 points, while Alba Berlin scored just 12.

Westermann scored 11 points in the game while Fenerbahçe's guard Kostas Sloukas was the top scorer of the game with 16 points.

Following the win in the Round 22 game, Fenerbahçe Beko remain in ninth place and may move into the top eight in the EuroLeague if either Valencia or AX Armani Exchange Milan lose their Round 22 games.

The Istanbul club has a 10-12 win/loss record this season but are hopeful for the next phase, the playoffs.

Fenerbahçe Beko will face Zenit on Feb. 5 in a Round 23 away game.

There will be 34 rounds in the EuroLeague's regular season, which ends on April 10, 2020.

The best eight out of 18 teams will go to the playoffs to play a best-of-five series.

The winners will go through to the EuroLeague Final Four.

