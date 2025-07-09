Eurofighter talks with Türkiye advancing positively: Senior UK official

LONDON

Negotiations regarding Türkiye’s procurement of Eurofighter Typhoon jets are progressing “quite positively,” the British Consul General in Istanbul said on July 9.

“We are confident that all four nations are willing to see Türkiye acquire the Eurofighter Typhoon,” Kenan Poleo told Türkiye’s state-run Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of the Islamic Finance Forum, held jointly by the Turkish and U.K. sides.

“Let’s continue these dialogues and talks. Türkiye is a very important partner for us and a key NATO ally,” he added.

Türkiye has been negotiating the purchase of up to 40 Eurofighter jets to bolster its air force.

The Eurofighter, jointly developed by Germany, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom, requires unanimous approval from all four partner countries for any export deal to proceed.

“I believe all the relevant countries recognize the significance of Türkiye acquiring the Eurofighter Typhoon,” the consul general expressed.

While Germany had earlier reportedly opposed the sale, officials have recently indicated progress in the talks.

Last month, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the Eurofighter issue with British and German leaders during the NATO summit, later describing “positive developments” in the matter.

Commenting also on the negotiations to update the Free Trade Agreement between the U.K. and Türkiye, Poleo said that the first round of formal talks has just concluded.

“Both Turkish and British negotiators are very pleased and optimistic about how the process is unfolding.”

Although the time and place for the next round of talks has yet to be determined, Poleo stressed that the process is gaining momentum, with both parties dedicated to moving forward efficiently.

He underlined the aim of achieving a deal that serves the interests of both nations and mirrors the strength of their bilateral ties, noting that Türkiye ranks among the U.K.’s leading trade partners.

According to Poleo, trade between the two countries has grown to 27 billion euros (approximately $36.7 billion).