EU transport megaprojects dogged by delays, overruns: report

EU transport megaprojects dogged by delays, overruns: report

BRUSSELS
EU transport megaprojects dogged by delays, overruns: report

A series of European Union-funded "megaprojects" to better connect the continent are running well behind schedule — and significantly over-budget, a watchdog said.

From the Lyon-Turin rail link to the Canal Seine Nord waterway, an EU goal to complete a group of cross-border links by 2030 "will not be met," according to a report by the European Court of Auditors (ECA).

"Three decades after most of them were designed, we are still a long way from cutting the ribbon on these projects, and a long way from achieving the intended improvements in passenger and freight flows across Europe," said the ECA's Annemie Turtelboom.

The ECA audited eight projects forming the backbone of EU plans to boost road, rail, water, and air transport across the 27-nation bloc in a bid to spur trade and economic growth.

Touching 13 countries including Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, France and Italy — the projects have received 15.3 billion euros ($17.8 billion) in EU funding and accumulated on average a 17-year delay, the auditors found.

This was down to a series of challenges, such as unexpected technical issues as well as the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's war on Ukraine, it said.

Meanwhile costs have ballooned.

Not considering inflation, the overall price tag for the projects analysed was up 82 percent on the original estimates, the report said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state
LATEST NEWS

  1. US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

    US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

  2. Trump confirms Putin invited to join 'Board of Peace'

    Trump confirms Putin invited to join 'Board of Peace'

  3. Türkiye condemns YPG-linked attack on flag at Syria border as provocation

    Türkiye condemns YPG-linked attack on flag at Syria border as provocation

  4. Athens, Tel Aviv vow defense cooperation

    Athens, Tel Aviv vow defense cooperation

  5. CHP leader calls for full implementation of Syria deal

    CHP leader calls for full implementation of Syria deal
Recommended
Equities sink, gold and silver hit records as Greenland fears mount

Equities sink, gold and silver hit records as Greenland fears mount
Türkiye-based company to build solar power plant in Turkish Cyprus

Türkiye-based company to build solar power plant in Turkish Cyprus
Türkiye’s external assets at $399 billion, liabilities at $713 billion

Türkiye’s external assets at $399 billion, liabilities at $713 billion
Home sales rise 14 percent in 2025 to some 1.7 million units

Home sales rise 14 percent in 2025 to some 1.7 million units
EU leaders take stage in Davos as Trump rocks global order

EU leaders take stage in Davos as Trump rocks global order
China vows to boost flagging demand in 2030 economic plan

China vows to boost flagging demand in 2030 economic plan
Record number of 42.7 million tourists flock to Japan last year

Record number of 42.7 million tourists flock to Japan last year
WORLD US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

US envoy urges YPG to integrate into Syrian state

The United States’ ambassador to Ankara and special envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, called on the PKK-linked YPG to integrate into Syria’s new central government, saying Washington no longer views the group as its primary partner.

ECONOMY Equities sink, gold and silver hit records as Greenland fears mount

Equities sink, gold and silver hit records as Greenland fears mount

Asian markets extended losses Tuesday, while precious metals hit fresh peaks on fears of a US-EU trade war fuelled by Donald Trump's tariff threat over opposition to his grab for Greenland.
SPORTS Galatasaray seeks to advance in Champions League

Galatasaray seeks to advance in Champions League

Galatasaray will host Atletico Madrid on Jan. 21 in Istanbul in a pivotal UEFA Champions League clash that could determine which side secures a direct path to the knockout stages.
﻿