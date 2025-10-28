EU to host Chinese officials for rare earth talks

BRUSSELS

A Chinese delegation will head to Brussels Oct. 30 for talks on export curbs Beijing has imposed on rare earths, the EU said.

China, the world's top producer of rare minerals crucial to the auto, electronics and defence industries, announced earlier this month new measures to limit their export.

The move has sent ripples across the world. U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened 100 percent tariffs on imports from China.

A high-level Chinese delegation will come to Brussels tomorrow after talks by video link to "lay the ground" on Oct. 27, EU trade spokesman Olof Gill said.

Contrary to expectations, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao will not be part of the delegation.

"We are taking these actions because we believe that China needs to act as a responsible partner," Gill told reporters in Brussels.

EU chief Antonio Costa said he discussed the issue in a meeting with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang on the sidelines of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Malaysia.

The top European official told reporters on Oct. 27 that "we are very concerned about the trade relationship with China," particularly the export controls on critical raw materials.

Costa said he hoped the planned visit "could overcome these problems."

The European Union says the new Chinese controls have forced some companies to halt production.

"China knows very well what kind of problems we are facing and what China needs to do to overcome this situation,” Costa said.