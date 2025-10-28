EU to host Chinese officials for rare earth talks

EU to host Chinese officials for rare earth talks

BRUSSELS
EU to host Chinese officials for rare earth talks

A Chinese delegation will head to Brussels Oct. 30 for talks on export curbs Beijing has imposed on rare earths, the EU said.

China, the world's top producer of rare minerals crucial to the auto, electronics and defence industries, announced earlier this month new measures to limit their export.

The move has sent ripples across the world. U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened 100 percent tariffs on imports from China.

A high-level Chinese delegation will come to Brussels tomorrow after talks by video link to "lay the ground" on Oct. 27, EU trade spokesman Olof Gill said.

Contrary to expectations, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao will not be part of the delegation.

"We are taking these actions because we believe that China needs to act as a responsible partner," Gill told reporters in Brussels.

EU chief Antonio Costa said he discussed the issue in a meeting with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang on the sidelines of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Malaysia.

The top European official told reporters on Oct. 27 that "we are very concerned about the trade relationship with China," particularly the export controls on critical raw materials.

Costa said he hoped the planned visit "could overcome these problems."

The European Union says the new Chinese controls have forced some companies to halt production.

"China knows very well what kind of problems we are facing and what China needs to do to overcome this situation,” Costa said. 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() TRT World Forum 2025 Kicks Off

TRT World Forum 2025 Kicks Off
LATEST NEWS

  1. TRT World Forum 2025 Kicks Off

    TRT World Forum 2025 Kicks Off

  2. Four killed in Gebze building collapse as questions mount over cause

    Four killed in Gebze building collapse as questions mount over cause

  3. With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

    With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

  4. Guterres named laureate of peace prize by Türkiye

    Guterres named laureate of peace prize by Türkiye

  5. India says US grants six month sanction exemption on Iran port

    India says US grants six month sanction exemption on Iran port
Recommended
With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again
India says US grants six month sanction exemption on Iran port

India says US grants six month sanction exemption on Iran port
Eurozone growth beats expectations in third quarter

Eurozone growth beats expectations in third quarter
German economy stagnates, dodging recession: data

German economy stagnates, dodging recession: data
Household inflation expectations deteriorate: Survey

Household inflation expectations deteriorate: Survey
Economic confidence index edges up in October: TÜİK

Economic confidence index edges up in October: TÜİK
Akkuyu to mark milestone in energy diversification: Minister

Akkuyu to mark milestone in energy diversification: Minister
WORLD Dutch election a photo finish between far-right, centrists

Dutch election a photo finish between far-right, centrists

The Dutch election climaxed in an unprecedented cliffhanger Thursday, with only a few thousand votes separating the far-right party of firebrand Geert Wilders and a pro-European centrist party.
ECONOMY With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

The European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged Thursday but warned of an "uncertain" economic outlook amid trade disputes and geopolitical tensions.

SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿