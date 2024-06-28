EU summit strikes deal on von der Leyen for commission chief

EU summit strikes deal on von der Leyen for commission chief

BRUSSELS
EU summit strikes deal on von der Leyen for commission chief

EU leaders struck a summit deal Thursday to return Ursula von der Leyen as head of the powerful European Commission, while tapping Estonia's prime minister Kaja Kallas as the bloc's top diplomat.

The late-night accord carves up the EU's top institutional jobs for the five years to come, with former Portuguese prime minister Antonio Costa to head the European Council bringing together member states.

All three nominees hail from the centrist alliance that dominates the EU parliament following elections this month, despite gains by the far right including Italy's Giorgia Meloni, who put up public resistance to the top jobs deal.

While Costa, 62, will automatically succeed Council president Charles Michel this year, both von der Leyen, 65, and Kallas, 47, need to lock in majority support in the European Parliament, starting with a July vote on the commission chief that is predicted to be tight.

Tested during her first term by multiple crises from the Covid pandemic to the Ukraine war, former German defence minister von der Leyen — if confirmed — faces a no less daunting set of challenges from the Russian threat to climate change and a rising China.

Von der Leyen expressed her "gratitude" to the leaders gathered in Brussels for backing her for a second term — telling reporters she would soon outline her political priorities with a view to winning the confidence of parliament.

Declaring himself "committed to promoting unity" among member states, Costa addressed the press by videolink, saying: "Europe and the world are facing challenging moments, yes, but the European Union has demonstrated its resilience in the past."

Kallas meanwhile said she had been handed "an enormous responsibility" at a time of acute geopolitical tensions.

"There's war in Europe, but there's also growing instability globally, that also are the main challenges for the European foreign policy," she said.

There was little mystery surrounding the final lineup, as an inner group of leaders had locked in a draft deal on the trio of names days earlier — a far cry from the drama last time round in 2019 when von der Leyen eventually emerged from a backroom deal.

The agreement shares out posts between von der Leyen's centre-right European People's Party (EPP), Costa's Socialists and Democrats (S&D) and Kallas's centrist Renew Europe.

Rounding out the list, lawmakers are expected to return the EPP's Roberta Metsola as EU Parliament president.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hailed the "quick, forward-looking" decisions on top jobs, saying the nominess would "ensure that Europe is well positioned in challenging times in the coming years."

  'Wrong in method' 

With France heading to the polls Sunday for the first round of an election where the far-right National Rally has a chance of leading the government, there was clear eagerness to get the EU jobs squared away.

But even with the centrists in a position of strength, diplomats said there was little appetite for railroading through a deal without a consensus.

Hungary's nationalist leader Viktor Orban had denounced it as a stitch-up, saying "European voters have been deceived", though his opposition was not enough to derail the accord, which needed support of 15 out of 27 leaders.

Leaders appeared more concerned to secure buy-in from Italy's Meloni, who had called the deal-making process "surreal" and accused fellow leaders of acting like "oligarchs".

Her argument was that the election success of her hard-right European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) grouping, set to be the EU Parliament's third-largest force, as well as Italy's standing as the bloc's third-biggest economy, should be reflected in the EU leadership.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who negotiated the deal for the EPP, sent a strong signal in her direction early in the day.

"There is no Europe without Italy, and there's no decision without Prime Minister Meloni," he told reporters, with similar conciliatory sounds coming from Greece and Cyprus and Austria.

Short of a seat at the top table, Meloni made clear she wanted an influential role for Italy, starting with a vice presidency in the next European Commission with a say over industry and agriculture.

In the end, Meloni abstained on the vote for commission chief, and voted against both Costa and Kallas, diplomats said.

She posted on social media afterwards that the deal was "wrong in method and substance" and vowed to "continue to work to finally give Italy the weight it deserves in Europe."

Ursula von der leyen,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Biden seeks to repair debate damage with fiery speech

Biden seeks to repair debate damage with fiery speech
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden seeks to repair debate damage with fiery speech

    Biden seeks to repair debate damage with fiery speech

  2. Ottoman Empire’s break stones: A tradition of compassion

    Ottoman Empire’s break stones: A tradition of compassion

  3. Antalya unveils glass-floored observation terrace at Hıdırlık tower

    Antalya unveils glass-floored observation terrace at Hıdırlık tower

  4. Hong Kong museum celebrates life of architect IM Pei

    Hong Kong museum celebrates life of architect IM Pei

  5. Lanvin picks Peter Copping as artistic director

    Lanvin picks Peter Copping as artistic director
Recommended
Biden seeks to repair debate damage with fiery speech

Biden seeks to repair debate damage with fiery speech
Rights groups sue Netherlands again over jet parts to Israel

Rights groups sue Netherlands again over jet parts to Israel
Azerbaijan president calls snap parliamentary election

Azerbaijan president calls snap parliamentary election
Russia says US drone flights over Black Sea risk direct clash

Russia says US drone flights over Black Sea risk direct clash
Outrage as Afghan women excluded from UN-led talks with Taliban

Outrage as Afghan women excluded from UN-led talks with Taliban
Kiev pushes allies to create no-fly zone in western Ukraine

Kiev pushes allies to create no-fly zone in western Ukraine
MSF to halt medical work in Myanmars northern Rakhine

MSF to halt medical work in Myanmar's northern Rakhine
WORLD Biden seeks to repair debate damage with fiery speech

Biden seeks to repair debate damage with fiery speech

A fired-up Joe Biden came out swinging Friday as he tried to make up for a disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump, insisting he was the right man to win November's U.S. presidential election.
ECONOMY Contactless payment limit to double as of July

Contactless payment limit to double as of July

The Turkish banking regulator has decreed that the threshold for contactless payments will be raised by 100 percent to 1,500 Turkish Liras as of July 1.
SPORTS Bronny James, LeBrons teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

Bronny James, LeBron's teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, was selected 55th overall by the Lakers in Thursday's second round of the NBA Draft, setting up the first father-son combination in NBA history.
﻿