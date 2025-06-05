EU seeks to integrate Syria into neighborhood policy

The European Union seeks to integrate Syria into its Southern Neighborhood Policy mechanism, starting with the Erasmus education program, Dubravka Suica, the European Commission Vice-President responsible for the Mediterranean, has stated.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Damascus following her meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister

Asaad al-Shibani, Suica highlighted the prolonged suffering of the Syrian people.

"For over 14 years, Syrians have endured hardship and displacement," she said. "Under new leadership, we want to see Syria evolve into a stable, prosperous and inclusive nation."

Suica emphasized that efforts are underway to include Syria in EU programs, beginning with Erasmus, as part of a broader engagement strategy under the Southern Neighborhood Policy.

She also announced that the European Commission has proposed a new 175 million euros aid package for Syria, focusing on key sectors such as energy, education and agriculture.

"I am here to send a clear message: the EU stands with the Syrian people," Suica stated. "Much has been achieved in just six months, but there is still work to be done."

 

