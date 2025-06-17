EU says diplomacy best way to stop Iran getting nuclear bomb

EU says diplomacy best way to stop Iran getting nuclear bomb

BRUSSELS
EU says diplomacy best way to stop Iran getting nuclear bomb

The European Union said Tuesday diplomacy was the best path to tackle Tehran's nuclear programme, after emergency talks between its 27 foreign ministers on the conflict between Israel and Iran.

"We all agreed the urgent need for de-escalation. Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb, and diplomacy is the solution to prevent this, and (the) EU will play its part," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said following a video call.

Europe has been left largely on the sidelines in efforts to curb the violence between the two Middle East foes after Israel unleashed its initial strikes on Iran.

Europe played a key role in negotiating and overseeing a 2015 agreement on Iran's nuclear programme that Trump tore up during his first term in office.

Trump's administration had been trying to agree a new deal with Tehran before Israel kicked off the latest strikes, and talks are now on hold.

"As the Iran and U.S. talks have run into some kind of standstill", Europe "has more to say", Kallas said, adding that she had spoken Monday to Iran's foreign minister and key European counterparts.

Kallas said European countries were coordinating efforts to evacuate citizens who wanted to leave the region.

"We have member states that have planes leaving, we have member states who don't have planes, and we coordinate the efforts so that our citizens are safe," she said.

The EU's top diplomat said she had received reassurances from U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio that Washington was not looking to join in Israel's attacks on Iran.

"This is in nobody's interest," she said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Under Israeli attack, Iran has legitimate right to self-defense: Erdoğan

Under Israeli attack, Iran has 'legitimate' right to self-defense: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Under Israeli attack, Iran has 'legitimate' right to self-defense: Erdoğan

    Under Israeli attack, Iran has 'legitimate' right to self-defense: Erdoğan

  2. Private sector’s foreign debt at $186 billion as of April

    Private sector’s foreign debt at $186 billion as of April

  3. UN says two nuclear sites destroyed in Israel strikes as Iran claims hypersonic missile attack

    UN says two nuclear sites destroyed in Israel strikes as Iran claims hypersonic missile attack

  4. UK inflation dips less than expected in May

    UK inflation dips less than expected in May

  5. Turkish Airlines named Europe’s ‘Best Airline’ for 10th time

    Turkish Airlines named Europe’s ‘Best Airline’ for 10th time
Recommended
UN says two nuclear sites destroyed in Israel strikes as Iran claims hypersonic missile attack

UN says two nuclear sites destroyed in Israel strikes as Iran claims hypersonic missile attack
China downplayed nuclear-capable missile test: classified NZ govt papers

China downplayed nuclear-capable missile test: classified NZ gov't papers
G7 summit minus Trump rallies behind Ukraine

G7 summit minus Trump rallies behind Ukraine
Death toll from Russian attack on Kiev rises to 21

Death toll from Russian attack on Kiev rises to 21
Iran says hypersonic missiles fired at Israel as Trump demands unconditional surrender

Iran says hypersonic missiles fired at Israel as Trump demands 'unconditional surrender'
60 Israeli aircraft launch new attacks in Iran: Army

60 Israeli aircraft launch new attacks in Iran: Army
Iran armed forces urge evacuation of residents in major Israeli cities

Iran armed forces urge evacuation of residents in major Israeli cities
WORLD UN says two nuclear sites destroyed in Israel strikes as Iran claims hypersonic missile attack

UN says two nuclear sites destroyed in Israel strikes as Iran claims hypersonic missile attack

Israel said it struck a nuclear site near Tehran on Wednesday, while Iran said it fired hypersonic missiles as the arch foes traded fire for a sixth day.
ECONOMY Private sector’s foreign debt at $186 billion as of April

Private sector’s foreign debt at $186 billion as of April

The foreign debt of the Turkish private sector totaled $185.9 billion as of April, up $13.8 billion from the end of 2024, the Central Bank announced on June 18.
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿