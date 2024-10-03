EU ramps up Lebanon aid by 30 million euros

BRUSSELS
The European Union on Thursday said it was giving an extra 30 million euros ($33 million) of humanitarian aid to Lebanon as fighting raged between Israel and Hezbollah.

"Today, we are stepping up our humanitarian aid to the people of Lebanon," said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

"Our new funding will ensure civilians receive much needed assistance during this very difficult time.

"I am extremely concerned by the constant escalation of tensions in the Middle East. All parties must do their utmost to protect the lives of innocent civilians."

The latest EU aid package comes on top of 10 million euros announced over the weekend, taking the bloc's humanitarian assistance for Lebanon to over 100 million euros this year.

Israel has been carrying out a bombing campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon and has sent its troops across the border.

The Israeli bombardments in Lebanon have claimed more than 1,000 lives and seen Hezbollah's long-time chief Hassan Nasrallah killed in an air strike.

The authorities in Lebanon say that the Israeli strikes have forced around a million people have been forced to flee their homes.

Türkiye condemns Israel's UN decision, vows support for Lebanon
