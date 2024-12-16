EU 'not there yet' on sanctioning Georgia over crackdown

EU 'not there yet' on sanctioning Georgia over crackdown

BRUSSELS
EU not there yet on sanctioning Georgia over crackdown

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday Brussels had put forward a list of Georgians to sanction over a crackdown on pro-Western protesters, but Hungary was set to block the measures.

"We have proposed the list for sanctions for these people who are... using really force and violence against the opposition," Kallas said ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"But everybody needs to agree to the list, and we are not there yet."

Georgia's authorities have forcefully clamped down on pro-EU demonstrators taking to the streets in recent weeks to protest the government's decision to shelve its push to join the bloc.

The Black Sea nation has been in turmoil since the governing Georgian Dream party claimed victory in contested October parliamentary elections and then announced it would delay EU membership talks for four years.

Riot police have used tear gas and water cannons against largely peaceful demonstrators who fear that Georgian Dream is dragging the country back into Russia's orbit.

Brussels says there are "credible concerns" of torture and has called for the immediate release of detainees after more than 400 were arrested.

But despite a raft of EU states seeking to take a tougher line, Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, a staunch supporter of Georgia's government, has rejected attempts to sanction Tbilisi.

The EU has already suspended some support for the Georgian government and said in June the country's membership bid had "de facto" been frozen after authorities pushed through Kremlin-style laws targeting NGOs.

Georgia ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Senior Russian military official killed in Moscow blast

Senior Russian military official killed in Moscow blast
LATEST NEWS

  1. Senior Russian military official killed in Moscow blast

    Senior Russian military official killed in Moscow blast

  2. Main church of Knidos getting facelift

    Main church of Knidos getting facelift

  3. Once taboo, more Japanese women are brewing sake

    Once taboo, more Japanese women are brewing sake

  4. Crown of Thorns' returns to Notre Dame

    Crown of Thorns' returns to Notre Dame

  5. Kilitbahir Castle Museum to reopen in New Year

    Kilitbahir Castle Museum to reopen in New Year
Recommended
Senior Russian military official killed in Moscow blast

Senior Russian military official killed in Moscow blast
Syrias Jolani says rebel factions will be disbanded

Syria's Jolani says rebel factions will be 'disbanded'
Trump hails Türkiye as key player in post-Assad Syria

Trump hails Türkiye as key player in post-Assad Syria
German Chancellor Scholz loses confidence vote, early elections set for 2025

German Chancellor Scholz loses confidence vote, early elections set for 2025
Assad says he had no plans to leave, but Russians evacuated him

Assad says he had no plans to leave, but Russians evacuated him
Taiwan receives first batch of US-made Abrams tanks

Taiwan receives first batch of US-made Abrams tanks
WORLD Senior Russian military official killed in Moscow blast

Senior Russian military official killed in Moscow blast

A senior Russian military official was killed on Tuesday when an explosive device hidden in a scooter went off outside a building in Moscow, investigators said.
ECONOMY With Assad gone, Syrian pound starts to recover against dollar

With Assad gone, Syrian pound starts to recover against dollar

The Syrian pound has begun to recover against the dollar after president Bashar al-Assad's ouster, moneychangers and traders have said as foreign currencies again became available on the local market.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿