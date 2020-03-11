EU must take 'concrete steps' on refugee crisis: Ankara

  • March 11 2020 10:04:15

EU must take 'concrete steps' on refugee crisis: Ankara

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
EU must take concrete steps on refugee crisis: Ankara

Turkey's presidential spokesman has called on the European Union on March 10 to take concrete steps and fulfil its promises.

“Turkey fulfilled its responsibilities within the March 18 Turkey-EU agreement," Ibrahim Kalın said on Twitter, referring to the 2016 deal between the EU and Turkey.

"It is time for Europe to take concrete steps, which will pave the way for a new page in relations. It is possible but requires leadership and determination,” he stressed.

The 2016 deal was aimed at discouraging irregular migration through the Aegean Sea by taking stricter measures against human traffickers and improving the conditions of 3 million Syrian refugees in Turkey.

The agreement has been successful in stemming refugee flows, but the EU's reluctance to take in refugees from Turkey, and bureaucratic hurdles in transferring promised funds for refugees, have led to sharp criticism from Turkish politicians.

The number of Syrian refugees in Turkey has since ballooned to nearly 4 million, along with a new refugee wave of 1 million or more coming from the northwest Syrian province of Idlib, Turkish officials have pointed out.

In opening the borders late last month, Turkish authorities reiterated their longstanding complaint that the EU has failed to uphold its pledges under the 2016 deal.

Escalating attacks by the Assad regime and its allies in Idlib, Syria has sent a fresh wave of refugees toward Turkey's border.

 

İbrahim Kalın,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey confirms first case of coronavirus

    Turkey confirms first case of coronavirus

  2. Health Minister says Turkey free of coronavirus so far

    Health Minister says Turkey free of coronavirus so far

  3. No cease-fire in Idlib, says main opposition leader

    No cease-fire in Idlib, says main opposition leader

  4. Turkey to hold summit with EU leaders on refugee crisis: Erdoğan

    Turkey to hold summit with EU leaders on refugee crisis: Erdoğan

  5. Turkey to patrol north, Russians south of M4 highway in Idlib: Minister

    Turkey to patrol north, Russians south of M4 highway in Idlib: Minister
Recommended
Turkey will heavily retaliate if its posts hit in Syria: Erdoğan

Turkey will heavily retaliate if its posts hit in Syria: Erdoğan
Postponing league games not on agenda for now over coronavirus: Minister

Postponing league games not on agenda for now over coronavirus: Minister
Greece has secret extrajudicial asylum centre: report

Greece has secret extrajudicial asylum centre: report
Turkey deports two terrorists to Germany, North Macedonia

Turkey deports two terrorists to Germany, North Macedonia
Turkey confirms first case of coronavirus

Turkey confirms first case of coronavirus
No cease-fire in Idlib, says main opposition leader

No cease-fire in Idlib, says main opposition leader
WORLD Member of Saudi Allegiance Council arrested: Report

Member of Saudi Allegiance Council arrested: Report

A member of Saudi Arabia's Council of Allegiance was reportedly arrested in a wave of sweeping dentitions prompted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to an online news outlet.
ECONOMY Turkeys machinery exports rise 5.2 pct in Jan-Feb

Turkey's machinery exports rise 5.2 pct in Jan-Feb

Turkey's machinery exports rose 5.2 percent in January-February as international buyers turned to the country due to coronavirus, according to an exporters group on March 10.
SPORTS Woman athlete aims high in 2020 Paralympics

Woman athlete aims high in 2020 Paralympics

Hamide Doğangün, who has already competed twice in the Paralympics, hopes to get a medal in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo games.