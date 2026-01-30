EU seeks to target illegal migration with visa leverage

BRUSSELS
The European Commission has presented a five-year migration strategy that prioritizes the use of diplomatic and economic leverage to curb irregular migration into the European Union.

Described as an approach of “assertive migration diplomacy,” the plan foresees closer cooperation with non-EU countries by tying migration control to incentives such as visa access, trade advantages and financial assistance.

These tools are intended to encourage third countries to prevent irregular departures toward Europe and to readmit their nationals who have no legal right to stay in the bloc.

A key element of the strategy is the strengthening of the EU’s visa suspension mechanism for countries judged to be uncooperative on border control and returns. The commission also plans stricter oversight of existing visa-free regimes and enhanced security standards for travel documents.

The policy framework was laid out in two non-legislative documents unveiled on Jan. 29. The first document “European Asylum and Migration Management Strategy” outlined the EU’s approach for the next five years, focusing on reinforced external borders, greater use of advanced monitoring technologies and more effective return procedures.

EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner said the objective was to reduce irregular arrivals and prevent their resurgence.

The second text “the EU Visa Strategy” complemented the migration plan by placing security at the center of visa policy.

It signaled possible revisions to EU visa rules, including targeted restrictions or suspensions in response to actions by third countries that undermine EU security.

The proposals come against the backdrop of a continued decline in irregular crossings. Frontex data showed a 26 percent year-on-year drop in 2025 to 178,000 crossings, extending a broader downward trend.

