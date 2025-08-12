EU foreign policy chief hails Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal

BRUSSELS
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas congratulated Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday for signing a peace deal with Armenia and other agreements at a trilateral summit in Washington, DC, according to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

Kallas highlighted the importance of the agreements, including the joint call for the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Process, in ensuring regional peace and stability, and added that the EU is ready to support the advancement of the peace process, according to a statement released by the ministry after their phone conversation.

The two also discussed Azerbaijan-EU relations as well as regional and international security issues, the ministry said.

Azerbaijan and Armenia on Monday shared the text of the peace agreement they initialed Friday during a summit involving Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, US President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the White House.

The deal confirms mutual recognition of borders, renounces territorial claims, bans deployment of third-party forces along the border, and outlines steps for establishing diplomatic ties and resolving legal disputes.

Both sides also backed closing the OSCE Minsk Group.

