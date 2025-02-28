EU eyeing India defense and security partnership

NEW DELHI

The European Union is exploring a security and defense partnership with India, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Feb. 28 before meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Von der Leyen arrived in India on Feb. 27 for a two-day visit with her college of commissioners seeking to hedge against souring relations with its traditional ally, the United States.

The delegation aims to deepen its diplomatic and trade ties with the world's fifth-largest economy after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a slew of tariffs against both friends and foes.

The EU also hopes to find common ground with India on their shared concerns over China's growing influence in the Asia-Pacific, building resilient supply chains, and the governance of new technologies including artificial intelligence.

"I can announce that we are exploring a future Security and Defense Partnership with India in the mold of the partnerships we have with Japan and South Korea," the EU chief said in a public speech in the Indian capital on Feb. 28.

"This will help us step up our work to counter common threats, whether on cross-border terrorism, maritime security threats, cyberattacks or the new phenomenon we see: Attacks on our critical infrastructure," she added.

The two sides were also expected to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine.

Historically close to Russia, its traditional supplier of military hardware, it has resisted Western pressure to distance itself from Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.