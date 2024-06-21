Eskişehir’s hidden artifacts need protection

ESKİŞEHİR

Kümbet village in the Seyitgazi district of the central province of Eskişehir, the history of which dates back to the Phrygians, is home to dozens of historical artifacts from different periods.

Village headman Seydi Ay expressed concern that numerous historical artifacts have been lost due to natural deterioration and inadvertent damage by locals. He urged officials to promote the area for tourism to preserve its cultural heritage.

Kümbet village stands out with its historical and natural beauties. Taking its name from a Seljuk tomb, attracts attention with its Seljuk architecture and other historical textures.

On the other hand, the heavy damage to some historical artifacts also draws attention. Neglect of the historical artifacts in the village, a frequent destination for many tourists, makes one question what the future of the artifacts will be like.

Ay stated that the works were not protected and asked for help from the authorities.

“The history of Kümbet village dates back to the Phrygians. Its first known name in history is the city of Meros. According to the information provided by archaeology teachers, Phrygians lived and engaged in agriculture in the sunken city of Meros, where the first sewage system and mains water were used in Anatolia. Phrygians also lived in Yazılıkaya, the nearby city of Midas. Many Phrygian monuments were found in the region. After the Phrygians, there was a period when the Romans lived. Roman-era marbles can be seen in current structures. Then the Seljuks lived in the region, and the tomb that our village takes its name is a Seljuk structure. There is a lion temple which is from the Phrygians. The tomb has survived from the Seljuks to the present day. There are also Ottoman graves around the tomb.”

Ay stated that the artifacts in the region have not been adequately protected and some of them were destroyed by treasure hunters.

“But there is a castle that we can say has received almost no damage so far. Locals call this castle 40 Stairs Castle. Because it has some 40 stairs and a water cistern. I can say that it is the best-preserved castle to date. There is only one entrance door, it is a completely natural work. It has never been touched or destroyed by treasure hunters until today. The installation of a camera and electrical system is very important for the protection of the region. It should be easy for people to reach so that treasure hunters cannot easily dig illegally. If transportation is made easier, a treasure hunter cannot go and dig this place because there is a possibility that someone will come at any moment. A solar-powered camera system can also be installed in the region,” he said.

Ay stated that the 40 Stairs Castle, which is as important as the other Phrygian structures, the Lion Temple, the Kümbet Tomb and the Ottoman tombs, needs maintenance and the water cistern inside the castle needs to be cleaned.

“The tomb has been restored, but the grass grows on it. If grass grows on the tomb, it means there is water flow here. If water flows into the tomb, it is in danger. There are so many old structures in our village that are expected to be restored. There is not even a bench to sit on around the tomb. At least 1,500-2,000 local and foreign tourists visit the region. There should be an area where we can give our visitors a five-minute break. I bought a motorized grass-cutting machine for tourists to come to a cleaner environment. I have been the headman for two and a half months, I have done my best for visitors, but the rest is beyond me.”