Eskişehir maintains top position among students’ favorites: Research

Melike Çalkap - ISTANBUL

The provinces of Eskişehir, Ankara and Çanakkale have been chosen as the top three most preferred cities by university students, according to the results of an annual research.

The results of the University Research Laboratory's (ÜNİAR) “Student Friendly University Cities 2023 Survey” showed that the Central Anatolian province of Eskişehir, the capital Ankara and the northwestern province of Çanakkale placed top of the list.

University Research Laboratory (ÜNİAR) has been conducting the “Student Friendly University Cities Survey” since 2017. The study was done this year as part of the Türkiye University Contentment Survey (TÜMA) with 40,000 university students from 70 provinces, not including the 11 provinces hit by the quakes.

Cities were ranked in the poll based on student satisfaction ratings. Students were asked about the transportation, health, entertainment, sports, social, artistic and cultural facilities in the cities in which they were studying.

Additionally, the general public's attitude toward university students were also among the evaluation factors.

Cities were ranked on six levels in the study. University cities were ranked with the greatest score of 100 and the lowest score of 10 based on information provided by students concerning the cities where they study. Students assigned A+, A, B, C, D, and FF ratings to the cities based on their test scores.

Eskişehir, which scored first in the research for six years, obtained an A+ mark from students this year.

According to the results, while the students in 27 cities are satisfied with their university education, students living in the remaining 38 cities are unsatisfied. In the previous year's study, which was done in all of 81 cities, students reported that 31 cities satisfied them, while 44 cities dissatisfied them.