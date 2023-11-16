Eskişehir maintains top position among students’ favorites: Research

Eskişehir maintains top position among students’ favorites: Research

Melike Çalkap - ISTANBUL
Eskişehir maintains top position among students’ favorites: Research

The provinces of Eskişehir, Ankara and Çanakkale have been chosen as the top three most preferred cities by university students, according to the results of an annual research.

The results of the University Research Laboratory's (ÜNİAR) “Student Friendly University Cities 2023 Survey” showed that the Central Anatolian province of Eskişehir, the capital Ankara and the northwestern province of Çanakkale placed top of the list.

University Research Laboratory (ÜNİAR) has been conducting the “Student Friendly University Cities Survey” since 2017. The study was done this year as part of the Türkiye University Contentment Survey (TÜMA) with 40,000 university students from 70 provinces, not including the 11 provinces hit by the quakes.

Cities were ranked in the poll based on student satisfaction ratings. Students were asked about the transportation, health, entertainment, sports, social, artistic and cultural facilities in the cities in which they were studying.

Additionally, the general public's attitude toward university students were also among the evaluation factors.

Cities were ranked on six levels in the study. University cities were ranked with the greatest score of 100 and the lowest score of 10 based on information provided by students concerning the cities where they study. Students assigned A+, A, B, C, D, and FF ratings to the cities based on their test scores.

Eskişehir, which scored first in the research for six years, obtained an A+ mark from students this year.

According to the results, while the students in 27 cities are satisfied with their university education, students living in the remaining 38 cities are unsatisfied. In the previous year's study, which was done in all of 81 cities, students reported that 31 cities satisfied them, while 44 cities dissatisfied them.

favorite,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel presses Gaza hospital raid

Israel presses Gaza hospital raid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel presses Gaza hospital raid

    Israel presses Gaza hospital raid

  2. Indian goddess inspired Rolling Stones logo

    Indian goddess inspired Rolling Stones logo

  3. Colombia begins sterilization of Pablo Escobar’s hippos

    Colombia begins sterilization of Pablo Escobar’s hippos

  4. Endangered sea turtles get second life at Tunisian center

    Endangered sea turtles get second life at Tunisian center

  5. Women in EU still earn 13 percent less than men

    Women in EU still earn 13 percent less than men
Recommended
Police crack down on migrant smuggling, crime group

Police crack down on migrant smuggling, crime group
Naval academy set to mark 250 years of training

Naval academy set to mark 250 years of training
Switzerland gifts centennial composition to Türkiye

Switzerland gifts centennial composition to Türkiye
Probe launched into death of 5-year-old following dental operation

Probe launched into death of 5-year-old following dental operation
Historical regions experiencing visitor influx in midterm break

Historical regions experiencing visitor influx in midterm break
First lady calls for ceasefire, permanent peace in Gaza

First lady calls for ceasefire, permanent peace in Gaza
WORLD Israel presses Gaza hospital raid

Israel presses Gaza hospital raid

 Israeli troops on Wednesday stormed into Gaza’s largest hospital, searching for traces of Hamas inside and beneath the facility, where newborns and hundreds of other patients have suffered for days without electricity and other basic necessities as fighting raged outside.
ECONOMY Women in EU still earn 13 percent less than men

Women in EU still earn 13 percent less than men

Women employed in the European Union are still earning 13 percent on average less than their male counterparts, the European Commission has said.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.