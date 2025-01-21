Erzincan aims to host 1 million tourists with winter tourism

Erzincan aims to host 1 million tourists with winter tourism

ERZİNCAN
Erzincan aims to host 1 million tourists with winter tourism

Ergan Mountain Winter Sports and Nature Tourism Center, one of Türkiye’s prominent winter tourism destinations in Erzincan, is aiming to host 1 million tourists this year.

The city, which has been home to various civilizations for thousands of years, draws tourists with its natural and historical attractions as well as its ski resorts.

Located 12 kilometers from the city center and just 13 minutes from the airport, the ski center features four slopes ranging from 1,363 to 2,500 meters in length, catering to visitors of all skill levels.

Opened 12 years ago on Ergan Mountain in Erzincan, the center offers opportunities for various outdoor activities, including skiing and paragliding.

Erzincan Governor Hamza Aydoğdu told state-run Anadolu Agency that they are expecting 1 million tourists this year.

Noting that Ergan Mountain’s 3,200-meter summit makes it one of Türkiye’s highest peaks, Aydoğdu said that the region boasts one of longest ski slopes in Europe and Türkiye.

He highlighted winter tourism as one of the city’s key strengths, stating, “Significant investments have been made in Ergan Mountain in the past. In the last 1.5 to 2 years, as you can see, we’ve made improvements in social facilities, landscaping, bungalow houses and hotels. We’ll also have two high-oxygen fields ready by June. Plans for a five-star hotel on the opposite side are underway.”

Aydoğdu described Erzincan as one of the most peaceful cities and added:
“This is a place where people can escape technology, the chaos of life, and crowds. One of Erzincan’s distinguishing features is its greenery, making it similar to the Black Sea region during summer. With Bayburt on one border and Gümüşhane on another, Erzincan also benefits from a typical Black Sea climate. That’s why we’re doing our utmost to tap into Ergan Mountain’s potential with our team.”

Located on the historic Silk Road, the city continues to value copper craftsmanship, evident in artifacts discovered at Altıntepe Castle from the Urartian period.

At Erzincan Underground Bazaar, numerous copper artisans meticulously prepare handcrafted copper products, which are mainly used as decorative items.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye declares 1-day mourning following deadly Kartalkaya fire

Türkiye declares 1-day mourning following deadly Kartalkaya fire

LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye declares 1-day mourning following deadly Kartalkaya fire

    Türkiye declares 1-day mourning following deadly Kartalkaya fire

  2. Türkiye could restart trade with Israel ‘if ceasefire is permanent,’trade body says

    Türkiye could restart trade with Israel ‘if ceasefire is permanent,’trade body says

  3. Messages pour in after Bolu tragedy

    Messages pour in after Bolu tragedy

  4. Those responsible for fire disaster will be held accountable: Erdoğan

    Those responsible for fire disaster will be held accountable: Erdoğan

  5. Palestinians began searching for bodies under rubble in Gaza

    Palestinians began searching for bodies under rubble in Gaza
Recommended
Mufasa claws its way back atop box office

'Mufasa' claws its way back atop box office
Draft lyrics to Mr. Tambourine Man sell at US auction

Draft lyrics to 'Mr. Tambourine Man' sell at US auction
Homo erectus, not sapiens, first humans to survive desert

Homo erectus, not sapiens, first humans to survive desert
Nazarköy craftsman continues ancestral profession

Nazarköy craftsman continues ancestral profession
Tarkan takes stage at Joy Awards 2025 in Riyadh

Tarkan takes stage at Joy Awards 2025 in Riyadh
Cameron Diaz returns to acting after a decade

Cameron Diaz returns to acting after a decade
WORLD Palestinians began searching for bodies under rubble in Gaza

Palestinians began searching for bodies under rubble in Gaza

Palestinian rescue agencies and resident have begun searching for thousands of Gazans believed still buried under rubble, as residents expressed shock at the devastation wrought by 15 months of war on the enclave on the third day of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
ECONOMY Türkiye could restart trade with Israel ‘if ceasefire is permanent,’trade body says

Türkiye could restart trade with Israel ‘if ceasefire is permanent,’trade body says

Türkiye could restart trade with Israel if the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is permanent, the head of the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) said on Tuesday.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿