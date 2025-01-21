Erzincan aims to host 1 million tourists with winter tourism

ERZİNCAN

Ergan Mountain Winter Sports and Nature Tourism Center, one of Türkiye’s prominent winter tourism destinations in Erzincan, is aiming to host 1 million tourists this year.

The city, which has been home to various civilizations for thousands of years, draws tourists with its natural and historical attractions as well as its ski resorts.

Located 12 kilometers from the city center and just 13 minutes from the airport, the ski center features four slopes ranging from 1,363 to 2,500 meters in length, catering to visitors of all skill levels.

Opened 12 years ago on Ergan Mountain in Erzincan, the center offers opportunities for various outdoor activities, including skiing and paragliding.

Erzincan Governor Hamza Aydoğdu told state-run Anadolu Agency that they are expecting 1 million tourists this year.

Noting that Ergan Mountain’s 3,200-meter summit makes it one of Türkiye’s highest peaks, Aydoğdu said that the region boasts one of longest ski slopes in Europe and Türkiye.

He highlighted winter tourism as one of the city’s key strengths, stating, “Significant investments have been made in Ergan Mountain in the past. In the last 1.5 to 2 years, as you can see, we’ve made improvements in social facilities, landscaping, bungalow houses and hotels. We’ll also have two high-oxygen fields ready by June. Plans for a five-star hotel on the opposite side are underway.”

Aydoğdu described Erzincan as one of the most peaceful cities and added:

“This is a place where people can escape technology, the chaos of life, and crowds. One of Erzincan’s distinguishing features is its greenery, making it similar to the Black Sea region during summer. With Bayburt on one border and Gümüşhane on another, Erzincan also benefits from a typical Black Sea climate. That’s why we’re doing our utmost to tap into Ergan Mountain’s potential with our team.”

Located on the historic Silk Road, the city continues to value copper craftsmanship, evident in artifacts discovered at Altıntepe Castle from the Urartian period.

At Erzincan Underground Bazaar, numerous copper artisans meticulously prepare handcrafted copper products, which are mainly used as decorative items.