Erdoğan: World in 'clutches of conflicts'

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has described the world as being "in the clutches of conflicts" and facing a "crisis of conscience."

"Humanity is at a turning point. Incidents that will affect not only the next five to 10 years but also the future of our grandchildren are taking place," Erdoğan said at a forum in Istanbul organized by TRT World.

The event, which Erdoğan called a platform to "remove barriers between people," is set to explore global challenges with experts from various fields.

"Today, the world is in the clutch of wars, conflicts, violations and inequalities, and is going through a deep crisis of conscience and leadership," he said.

"Two different lives are being lived at two different ends of the same city. While one of the two countries that are neighbors is rich, the other is struggling with hunger and poverty."

Despite the grim outlook, Erdoğan suggested that crises could lead to transformative opportunities.

"For those who can evaluate it properly, every crisis has the potential to be the harbinger of a new era and the forerunner of a new beginning," he said.

The president reiterated his longstanding call for reform of the United Nations and its Security Council, criticizing the dominance of its five permanent members.

"The world cannot be left in the hands and tongues of the five permanent members," Erdoğan said. "We are no longer in the conditions of World War II. The world is changing, and serious change is necessary."

Turning his attention to Gaza, Erdoğan condemned the international community's response to the humanitarian crisis in the region.

"In Gaza, not only human values but also the reliability of the international system, especially the United Nations, were tested," he said. "Neither humanity nor the system could successfully pass the test in the Gaza crisis."

He called for urgent action to establish a sustainable ceasefire in the region, emphasizing Türkiye's ongoing diplomatic efforts.

"We want this state of madness to end," Erdoğan said. "A sustainable ceasefire should be established in Gaza as soon as possible before more innocent blood is shed."