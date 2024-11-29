Erdoğan: World in 'clutches of conflicts'

Erdoğan: World in 'clutches of conflicts'

ISTANBUL
Erdoğan: World in clutches of conflicts

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has described the world as being "in the clutches of conflicts" and facing a "crisis of conscience."

 

"Humanity is at a turning point. Incidents that will affect not only the next five to 10 years but also the future of our grandchildren are taking place," Erdoğan said at a forum in Istanbul organized by TRT World.

 

The event, which Erdoğan called a platform to "remove barriers between people," is set to explore global challenges with experts from various fields.

 

"Today, the world is in the clutch of wars, conflicts, violations and inequalities, and is going through a deep crisis of conscience and leadership," he said.

 

"Two different lives are being lived at two different ends of the same city. While one of the two countries that are neighbors is rich, the other is struggling with hunger and poverty."

 

Despite the grim outlook, Erdoğan suggested that crises could lead to transformative opportunities.

 

"For those who can evaluate it properly, every crisis has the potential to be the harbinger of a new era and the forerunner of a new beginning," he said.

 

The president reiterated his longstanding call for reform of the United Nations and its Security Council, criticizing the dominance of its five permanent members.

 

"The world cannot be left in the hands and tongues of the five permanent members," Erdoğan said. "We are no longer in the conditions of World War II. The world is changing, and serious change is necessary."

 

Turning his attention to Gaza, Erdoğan condemned the international community's response to the humanitarian crisis in the region.

 

"In Gaza, not only human values but also the reliability of the international system, especially the United Nations, were tested," he said. "Neither humanity nor the system could successfully pass the test in the Gaza crisis."

 

He called for urgent action to establish a sustainable ceasefire in the region, emphasizing Türkiye's ongoing diplomatic efforts.

 

"We want this state of madness to end," Erdoğan said. "A sustainable ceasefire should be established in Gaza as soon as possible before more innocent blood is shed."

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() The spotlight of this year is female chefs

The spotlight of this year is female chefs
LATEST NEWS

  1. The spotlight of this year is female chefs

    The spotlight of this year is female chefs

  2. Fossilized digestive remains reveal new perspectives on dinosaur dominance on Earth

    Fossilized digestive remains reveal new perspectives on dinosaur dominance on Earth

  3. Turkish director’s film wins 2 awards at Tallinn festival

    Turkish director’s film wins 2 awards at Tallinn festival

  4. Refik Anadol’s ‘Inner Portait’ exhibit opens in Istanbul

    Refik Anadol’s ‘Inner Portait’ exhibit opens in Istanbul

  5. Istanbul hosts Greek Cinema Days at Pera Museum

    Istanbul hosts Greek Cinema Days at Pera Museum
Recommended
Türkiye endorses panic buttons in taxis

Türkiye endorses panic buttons in taxis
Rize’s tea masters to share Turkish brewing art in Japan

Rize’s tea masters to share Turkish brewing art in Japan

Row over admissions despite negative scores

Row over admissions despite negative scores
Türkiye prioritizes stability and safety in Idlib: Foreign Ministry

Türkiye prioritizes stability and safety in Idlib: Foreign Ministry
Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gazas Cry to the World”

Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”
Presidencys Head of Communications Altun: “We Are Building Genuine Platforms for Dialogue on International Arenas”

Presidency's Head of Communications Altun: “We Are Building Genuine Platforms for Dialogue on International Arenas”
Nine held in Ankara over misuse of animal aid funds

Nine held in Ankara over misuse of animal aid funds
WORLD Trudeau meets Trump in Florida as tariff threats loom

Trudeau meets Trump in Florida as tariff threats loom

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traveled to Florida on Friday for a dinner with Donald Trump at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago estate, as the incoming U.S. leader promised tariffs on Canadian imports.
ECONOMY Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Türkiye’s economy grew by 2.1 percent in the third quarter of 2024, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 29.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿