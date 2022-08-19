Erdoğan warns of ’another Chernobyl’ after talks in Ukraine

  • August 19 2022 09:06:00

Erdoğan warns of ’another Chernobyl’ after talks in Ukraine

LVIV
Erdoğan warns of ’another Chernobyl’ after talks in Ukraine

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned on Aug. 18 of a nuclear disaster in Ukraine during his first face-to-face talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky since Russia’s invasion began, echoing pleas from the U.N.’s chief.

A flare up in fighting around Europe’s largest nuclear facility in Russian-controlled southern Ukraine has sparked urgent warnings from world leaders and UN chief Antonio Guterres cautioned during talks with Erdoğan that any damage to the plant would be akin to "suicide".

"We are worried. We don’t want another Chernobyl," Erdoğan said during a press conference in the eastern city of Lviv, during which he also assured the Ukrainian leader that Ankara was a firm ally.

"While continuing our efforts to find a solution, we remain on the side of our Ukraine friends," Erdoğan said.

Guterres said he was "gravely concerned" about the situation at the plant and said it had to be demilitarised, adding: "We must tell it like it is - any potential damage to Zaporizhzhia is suicide".

Erdoğan, who has major geopolitical rivalries with the Kremlin but maintains a close working relationship with President Vladimir Putin, met with the Russian leader less than two weeks ago in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

The Turkish leader along with Guterres were key brokers of a deal inked in Istanbul last month allowing the resumption of grain exports from Ukraine after Russia’s invasion blocked essential global supplies.

Ahead of the press conference with Zelensky, Ukraine’s port authority announced that the 25th cargo ship under the deal had departed for Egypt carrying 33,000 tonnes of grain.

Ukraine and Russia are two of the world’s biggest grain exporters and the halt in exports saw grain prices soar and fears rise of global food shortages, particularly in poor countries already experiencing shortfalls.

Guterres said during the meeting with reporters that the sides hoped to intensify efforts to bolster operations at three southern ports designated for exports under the deal.

"We will do our best to scale up our operations to face... the coming winter," the UN chief said, hailing the deal that saw a safe corridor established for cargo ships to exit Black Sea ports.

The success of the grain deal contrasts with failed peace talks early in the war and Zelensky on Thursday ruled out peace with Russia unless it withdraws its troops from Ukraine.

He told reporters he was "very surprised" to hear from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that Russia was "ready for some kind of peace", adding: "First they should leave our territory and then we’ll see".

Fighting raged along the front on Thursday.

In the war-scarred eastern region of Kharkiv, Russian strikes left several dead and dozens injured.

The early morning bombardments across the city of Kharkiv and nearby Krasnograd left at least six dead and 25 injured, just one day after Russian bombardments killed 13 in the country’s second-largest urban centre.

The regional governor Oleg Synegubov posted images from the scene of one Kharkiv strike showing the smouldering remains of several burnt-out buildings and twisted wreckage of destroyed vehicles nearby.

"Kharkiv. 175 days of horror. Daily terror, missile strikes on residential areas and civilians," a senior presidential aide, Mykhaylo Podolyak, wrote on social media.

But fighting in recent weeks has focused around the southern region of Zaporizhzhia and the nuclear facility there, and Zelensky has called on the UN to ensure security at the plant after direct talks with Guterres in Lviv.

"The UN must ensure the security of this strategic object, its demilitarisation and complete liberation from Russian troops," he said, blaming Russia for "deliberate" attacks on the facility.

Russian forces took the Zaporizhzhia plant in southern Ukraine in March and uncertainty surrounding it has fuelled fears of a nuclear incident, recalling the Chernobyl disaster in 1986.

Moscow meanwhile dismissed Ukrainian allegations Thursday saying its forces had not deployed heavy weapons at Zaporizhzhia and accused Kyiv of preparing a "provocation" there.

"Russian troops have no heavy weapons either on the territory of the station or in areas around it. There are only guard units," the ministry said in a statement.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia’s seizure of the plant "poses a serious threat" and also called for a Russian withdrawal and inspections by the IAEA.

The UN chief is due to travel on Friday to Odessa, one of three ports involved in the grain exports deal.

He will then head to Türkiye to visit the Joint Coordination Centre, the body tasked with overseeing the accord.

Erdogan, Diplomacy,

WORLD Trump executive pleads guilty in tax case, agrees to testify

Trump executive pleads guilty in tax case, agrees to testify
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Das Boot’ director Wolfgang Petersen dead at 81

    ‘Das Boot’ director Wolfgang Petersen dead at 81

  2. ‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller seeking treatment for mental health

    ‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller seeking treatment for mental health

  3. ‘Tornado of fire’: Algeria forest blazes kill dozens

    ‘Tornado of fire’: Algeria forest blazes kill dozens

  4. Minister remembers ‘Bloody Christmas’ victims in Turkish Cyprus

    Minister remembers ‘Bloody Christmas’ victims in Turkish Cyprus

  5. Paris invites Ankara to EU meet on Syria

    Paris invites Ankara to EU meet on Syria
Recommended
Minister remembers ‘Bloody Christmas’ victims in Turkish Cyprus

Minister remembers ‘Bloody Christmas’ victims in Turkish Cyprus
First Swedish extradition falls short of demands: Ankara

First Swedish extradition falls short of demands: Ankara
Greece finds 38 migrants stranded near Meriç River

Greece finds 38 migrants stranded near Meriç River
Four more grain ships leave Ukrainian ports: Ankara

Four more grain ships leave Ukrainian ports: Ankara
Türkiye, Israel decide to exchange envoys

Türkiye, Israel decide to exchange envoys
Ankara denies new deal with Russia on S-400 air defense system

Ankara denies new deal with Russia on S-400 air defense system
WORLD Trump executive pleads guilty in tax case, agrees to testify

Trump executive pleads guilty in tax case, agrees to testify

A top executive at former President Donald Trump’s family business pleaded guilty on Aug. 18 to evading taxes on a free apartment and other perks, striking a deal with prosecutors that could make him a star witness against the company at a trial this fall.
ECONOMY External assets at $281 billion in June

External assets at $281 billion in June

Türkiye’s external assets stood at $281 billion in June, indicating a decrease of 2.5 percent compared to the end of 2021, and liabilities against nonresidents amounted to $503.5 billion, falling by 7.1 percent, the Central Bank said yesterday.
SPORTS Türkiye bags most medals in Islamic Solidarity Games

Türkiye bags most medals in Islamic Solidarity Games

Türkiye has bagged a whopping 265 medals in the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games being held in the Central Anatolian province of Konya, while the Turkish men’s national U23 football team has become the champion of the tournament recently.