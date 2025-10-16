Erdoğan vows to uphold Gaza peace declaration

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said Türkiye would stand firmly behind the declaration signed in Egypt on the Gaza peace process, pledging to support the accord "until the very end."

"With the Sharm el-Sheikh declaration, we have taken a valuable step towards lasting peace and stability in our region. We will stand behind the will expressed in the declaration until the very end," Erdoğan said on Oct. 15 after a cabinet meeting.

The declaration signed on Oct. 13 in the Egyptian resort city by U.S. President Donald Trump and regional leaders aims to cement a long-sought peace deal in Gaza.

"I believe the United States, Egypt and Qatar will take a similar stance," Erdoğan said. "We will also closely monitor the implementation of the ceasefire agreement."

Erdoğan said that alongside a hostage exchange, nearly 350 aid trucks from Türkiye had entered Gaza, while more than 400 were awaiting clearance to cross.

"God willing, we will focus on our humanitarian aid before winter sets in. We will continue to stand by Gaza and the oppressed people of Gaza without putting on a show or chasing PR like others do," he said.

"When we extend a helping hand to the oppressed, we seek only the approval of our Lord. We expect nothing from anyone but the approval of the Almighty and the prayers of our people."

Erdoğan said Türkiye has sided with “truth, justice and the righteous” since the start of the conflict.

"We never accused the children defending their homeland in Gaza of being terrorists. We did not slander the Palestinian resistance in order to look good to some people. We courageously proclaimed what we believed, what was in our hearts, without bending or bowing, without fearing anyone," he stated.

"The innocent children know best the hardships they have endured. The mothers and fathers whose hearts are burning know the pain of burying 68,000 martyrs."

Erdoğan praised international efforts to alleviate Gaza’s humanitarian crisis but voiced skepticism toward Israel’s "poor record of not keeping its promises."

"The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and our Gazan brothers are more aware of this reality. But despite this, they are hopeful; they want to remain hopeful," he said.

"Meanwhile, we are keeping all existing pressure mechanisms in place to ensure we never return to the days of genocide."

Hours after Erdoğan's remarks, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened to resume fighting if Hamas does not honor the terms of a U.S.-backed ceasefire.

The statement from Katz's office came after the Palestinian group handed over the remains of two more deceased hostages and said it would be unable to retrieve any more bodies from the ruins of Gaza without specialized equipment.

 

Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit
﻿