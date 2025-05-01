Erdoğan vows to protect workers’ rights on Labor Day

Erdoğan vows to protect workers’ rights on Labor Day

ANKARA
Erdoğan vows to protect workers’ rights on Labor Day

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has highlighted the significant focus his government has dedicated to improving workers' conditions in Türkiye since it came to power in 2002, reaffirming his commitment to continue advancing these efforts

Erdoğan, on the occasion of Labor Day, met with representatives of the workers, civil servants and employers in the presidential compound, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported on May 1.

“I congratulate all our workers on May 1 Labor and Solidarity Day. I express my gratitude to all my brothers who toil, strive and work devotedly for the growth of our country, the strengthening of our nation and the progress of Türkiye,” he said.

Türkiye’s development relies on hard work based on work ethics and patiently working, Erdoğan stated, stressing, "Protecting this high conscience and the rights of our workers has always been our main priority."

Erdoğan recalled that his government has always focused on increasing the welfare of workers and employers, as well as facilitating the working conditions of the trade unions, through a good number of legal arrangements.

“We have significantly improved trade union rights. We have accelerated and increased the effectiveness of our employment policies. We have made extensive reforms covering all the actors of working life,” Erdoğan emphasized.

Thanks to legal amendments, all the actors enjoy equal opportunities, and workers’ rights are concretely protected, the president said, recalling that these changes have also created better and easier conditions for the trade unions’ functions.

Erdoğan explained that his government has implemented many projects to improve working conditions in the country, with vows to continue to work to this end in the coming period.

“Together with our workers and employers, farmers and producers, unions and all our employees, we will carry Türkiye to a much stronger future. We will do everything we can to make the ‘Century of Türkiye’ the ‘Century of Labor,'" he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump
LATEST NEWS

  1. Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

    Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

  2. Germany move against far-right AfD sets off US quarrel

    Germany move against far-right AfD sets off US quarrel

  3. Israel launches new Syria strikes amid Druze tensions

    Israel launches new Syria strikes amid Druze tensions

  4. Gaga mania sweeps Rio ahead of free mega-concert

    Gaga mania sweeps Rio ahead of free mega-concert

  5. Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial to begin

    Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial to begin
Recommended
Erzurum works to establish Gallipoli-like historical site on eastern front

Erzurum works to establish Gallipoli-like historical site on eastern front
Project tracks underwater noise levels in Eastern Black Sea

Project tracks underwater noise levels in Eastern Black Sea
Türkiye condemns attack on Freedom Flotilla Coalition aid ship

Türkiye condemns attack on Freedom Flotilla Coalition aid ship
Prosecutors seek 885-year terms in failed ‘chateau’ project

Prosecutors seek 885-year terms in failed ‘chateau’ project
Erdoğan vows to make Türkiye global energy player

Erdoğan vows to make Türkiye global energy player
Greek FM visits historic Istanbul seminary in push for reopening

Greek FM visits historic Istanbul seminary in push for reopening
Istanbul’s quake risk spurs demand for safer housing

Istanbul’s quake risk spurs demand for safer housing
WORLD Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

Millions of Australians voted Saturday in a bitterly contested general election, following a campaign shaped by living costs, climate anxiety and U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.
ECONOMY Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April

Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April

Türkiye’s annualized goods exports hit an all-time high of $265 billion in April, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on May 2.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿