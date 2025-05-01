Erdoğan vows to protect workers’ rights on Labor Day

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has highlighted the significant focus his government has dedicated to improving workers' conditions in Türkiye since it came to power in 2002, reaffirming his commitment to continue advancing these efforts

Erdoğan, on the occasion of Labor Day, met with representatives of the workers, civil servants and employers in the presidential compound, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported on May 1.

“I congratulate all our workers on May 1 Labor and Solidarity Day. I express my gratitude to all my brothers who toil, strive and work devotedly for the growth of our country, the strengthening of our nation and the progress of Türkiye,” he said.

Türkiye’s development relies on hard work based on work ethics and patiently working, Erdoğan stated, stressing, "Protecting this high conscience and the rights of our workers has always been our main priority."

Erdoğan recalled that his government has always focused on increasing the welfare of workers and employers, as well as facilitating the working conditions of the trade unions, through a good number of legal arrangements.

“We have significantly improved trade union rights. We have accelerated and increased the effectiveness of our employment policies. We have made extensive reforms covering all the actors of working life,” Erdoğan emphasized.

Thanks to legal amendments, all the actors enjoy equal opportunities, and workers’ rights are concretely protected, the president said, recalling that these changes have also created better and easier conditions for the trade unions’ functions.

Erdoğan explained that his government has implemented many projects to improve working conditions in the country, with vows to continue to work to this end in the coming period.

“Together with our workers and employers, farmers and producers, unions and all our employees, we will carry Türkiye to a much stronger future. We will do everything we can to make the ‘Century of Türkiye’ the ‘Century of Labor,'" he added.