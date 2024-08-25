Erdoğan vows to prevent 'revival of terror threat'

BİTLİS

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has pledged not to allow terrorism to become a major threat for Türkiye again.

"We will not allow the terror threat that we broke its back to be revived again," Erdoğan said during an event in the eastern city of Bitlis on Aug. 25.

He was specifically referencing the PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

"As the dark shadow of terrorism recedes from our eastern provinces, the potential of our cities is emerging. Our provinces in the region have gained a different momentum," Erdoğan said.

"Concern has been replaced by trust, fear has been replaced by peace. As the atmosphere of peace in the region strengthens, investments are progressing faster."

In a move to bolster security cooperation, Türkiye is enhancing its partnership with Iraq.

Earlier this month, the two nations signed an agreement to establish joint military centers in Baghdad and Bashiqa, near Mosul, aimed at improving coordination against the PKK.

The deal also outlines cooperation in military and law enforcement training, intelligence sharing and border security.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iraqi counterpart, Fouad Hussein, described the deal as "historic" during a press conference following the fourth high-level security meeting in Ankara.

"We wish to advance the unity of understanding we are developing with Iraq in the fight against terrorism with concrete steps on the field,” Fidan told reporters.

As part of the new deal, Türkiye will waive visa requirements for Iraqi nationals under 15 and those over 50 starting this September.

Erdoğan's visit to Bitlis also included a cabinet meeting later in the day in the Ahlat district, a location chosen to commemorate the anniversary of the Battle of Manzikert.

The battle fought in 1071 between the Byzantine and Seljuk empires was a pivotal event that led to the Turkification of Anatolia.

The anniversary of the conflict near Manzikert, what is now Malazgirt in Türkiye's Muş province, was planned to be observed with a two-day celebration, featuring traditional games and concerts.

In addition to ministers, members of Erdoğan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its alliance partner the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) participated in the events.

Political leaders were set to visit specially set-up marquees as part of the cultural festivities. The battle is estimated to have occurred in the rugged terrain between Malazgirt and Ahlat.

The decision to hold the cabinet meeting outside of Ankara is a rare occurrence. The last such meeting was held in the central city of Sivas to mark the 105th anniversary of a pivotal 1919 congress during Türkiye's War of Independence.

The Ahlat meeting was expected to focus on several key issues, including Türkiye's recent battle against severe wildfires in the country's west, where blazes since Aug. 15 have wreaked havoc.

İzmir has been hit hardest, with fires in Karşıyaka, Ödemiş, Menderes and Urla districts.

Most blazes were contained by Aug. 18, although emergency teams continued to battle two additional wildfires in the region, extinguishing them the following day.

Relations with the broader Turkish world were also on the agenda, along with discussions on the latest ceasefire talks during the Gaza war.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who recently spoke with his U.S. counterpart, Antony Blinken, was expected to present the current status of these negotiations.

The cabinet was also scheduled to review recent economic developments and ongoing counterterrorism operations.