Erdoğan vows party growth, stronger campaign

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has pledged that his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will continue to expand its ranks, promising new recruits.

"Despite all the attrition campaigns and all kinds of perception management operations, we are expanding our ranks even further. We continue to inspire trust in our friends and fear in our opponents," Erdoğan said on Aug. 13 during his speech at an AKP youth branch event in Ankara.

He noted that around 130,000 new members joined the party over the last three months. "There will be new recruits tomorrow as well. We are continuing our journey stronger," he said.

"With over 1 million members, we are one of the most broad-based youth movements in our country and the world... You are not an ordinary cadre. You are not a team brought together by interests. Each of you is a breath of faith, united around the same cause."

The president also highlighted his goal of leaving young people a "terror-free Türkiye," referencing his government’s ongoing campaign.

"We are building a terror-free Türkiye with patience, courage and sincerity. We will not pay attention to those who inject pessimism every time they start talking. We will not listen to those who say we can't do it," he said.

"No matter what schemes anyone pulls, no matter what obstacles they create, we will, God willing, deliver you a terror-free Türkiye."

As part of the anti-terrorism bid, PKK first declared a ceasefire and later announced its decision to disband and lay down its arms in line with a call from its jailed leader, Abdullah Öcalan.

Erdoğan also criticized the main opposition CHP and its leader, Özgür Özel.

"The CHP chairman has stopped dealing with the corruption, theft and bribery system plaguing his party and has begun targeting the AKP's youth wing," Erdoğan said.

"Unfortunately, we cannot find any statement from him that would improve the quality of politics, broaden the horizons of young people or give hope to the nation."

He described Özel as "a political novice who has lost all credibility even within his own party."

"We know very well the reasons for this instability and carelessness experienced by the CHP chairman. On the one hand, the magnitude of the robbery revealed through confessions, and on the other, the shame of having to defend this robbery, are seriously disrupting Mr. Özel's balance," Erdoğan said.

"It is clear that Mr. Özel, like many CHP members, is dissatisfied with the pathetic state to which the century-old party has been reduced."

Erdoğan was referring to a corruption investigation into the Istanbul Municipality, in which Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and several officials were arrested and suspended.