Erdoğan vows party growth, stronger campaign

Erdoğan vows party growth, stronger campaign

ANKARA
Erdoğan vows party growth, stronger campaign

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has pledged that his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will continue to expand its ranks, promising new recruits.

"Despite all the attrition campaigns and all kinds of perception management operations, we are expanding our ranks even further. We continue to inspire trust in our friends and fear in our opponents," Erdoğan said on Aug. 13 during his speech at an AKP youth branch event in Ankara.

He noted that around 130,000 new members joined the party over the last three months. "There will be new recruits tomorrow as well. We are continuing our journey stronger," he said.

"With over 1 million members, we are one of the most broad-based youth movements in our country and the world... You are not an ordinary cadre. You are not a team brought together by interests. Each of you is a breath of faith, united around the same cause."

The president also highlighted his goal of leaving young people a "terror-free Türkiye," referencing his government’s ongoing campaign.

"We are building a terror-free Türkiye with patience, courage and sincerity. We will not pay attention to those who inject pessimism every time they start talking. We will not listen to those who say we can't do it," he said.

"No matter what schemes anyone pulls, no matter what obstacles they create, we will, God willing, deliver you a terror-free Türkiye."

As part of the anti-terrorism bid, PKK first declared a ceasefire and later announced its decision to disband and lay down its arms in line with a call from its jailed leader, Abdullah Öcalan.

Erdoğan also criticized the main opposition CHP and its leader, Özgür Özel.

"The CHP chairman has stopped dealing with the corruption, theft and bribery system plaguing his party and has begun targeting the AKP's youth wing," Erdoğan said.

"Unfortunately, we cannot find any statement from him that would improve the quality of politics, broaden the horizons of young people or give hope to the nation."

He described Özel as "a political novice who has lost all credibility even within his own party."

"We know very well the reasons for this instability and carelessness experienced by the CHP chairman. On the one hand, the magnitude of the robbery revealed through confessions, and on the other, the shame of having to defend this robbery, are seriously disrupting Mr. Özel's balance," Erdoğan said.

"It is clear that Mr. Özel, like many CHP members, is dissatisfied with the pathetic state to which the century-old party has been reduced."

Erdoğan was referring to a corruption investigation into the Istanbul Municipality, in which Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and several officials were arrested and suspended.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israeli plans to build settlements in E1 area

Türkiye condemns Israeli plans to build settlements in E1 area
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israeli plans to build settlements in E1 area

    Türkiye condemns Israeli plans to build settlements in E1 area

  2. EU urges Israel to stop settlement policy, warns plan undermines 2-state solution

    EU urges Israel to stop settlement policy, warns plan undermines 2-state solution

  3. Talks on security guarantees needed for Ukraine peace: Rubio

    Talks on security guarantees needed for Ukraine peace: Rubio

  4. Erdoğan holds phone call with NATO chief on Russia-Ukraine war

    Erdoğan holds phone call with NATO chief on Russia-Ukraine war

  5. Türkiye accuses SDF of undermining Syria's unity

    Türkiye accuses SDF of undermining Syria's unity
Recommended
Türkiye condemns Israeli plans to build settlements in E1 area

Türkiye condemns Israeli plans to build settlements in E1 area
Erdoğan holds phone call with NATO chief on Russia-Ukraine war

Erdoğan holds phone call with NATO chief on Russia-Ukraine war
Türkiye accuses SDF of undermining Syrias unity

Türkiye accuses SDF of undermining Syria's unity
Erdoğan pledges Century of Türkiye reform agenda

Erdoğan pledges 'Century of Türkiye' reform agenda
Probe launched into CHP leader’s claims over Istanbul case

Probe launched into CHP leader’s claims over Istanbul case
Istanbul’s historic Sirkeci station under restoration for cultural revival

Istanbul’s historic Sirkeci station under restoration for cultural revival
Turkish top diplomat holds high-level talks in Doha

Turkish top diplomat holds high-level talks in Doha
WORLD EU urges Israel to stop settlement policy, warns plan undermines 2-state solution

EU urges Israel to stop settlement policy, warns plan undermines 2-state solution

EU foreign policy chief on Thursday urged the Israeli government to halt its settlement policy, warning that its plan undermines the two-state solution.
ECONOMY Central Bank keeps year-end inflation forecast stable

Central Bank keeps year-end inflation forecast stable

Türkiye’s Central Bank left its year-end inflation forecast for 2025 unchanged at 24 percent, Governor Fatih Karahan announced on Aug. 14.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿