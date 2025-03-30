Erdoğan vows determination for terror-free Türkiye

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday reiterated his commitment to eradicating terrorism, stating that once terror groups are dismantled, Türkiye will be free from a 40-year burden.

In a video message sent to his party members, Erdoğan accused organized crime networks of infiltrating municipalities and suggested that recent street violence was an attempt to divert attention from corruption investigations.

“We are determined to achieve a Türkiye free of terrorism,” Erdoğan declared. “Once terror groups are dismantled and lay down their arms, Türkiye will finally break free from the chains it has carried for four decades. This will strengthen our democracy and benefit all 85 million citizens.”

Erdoğan also addressed corruption and bribery investigations in Istanbul, stating that authorities are closely monitoring the criminal networks operating within municipalities. “As the investigation progresses, the full extent of this criminal web will be revealed,” he said.

Regarding recent street protests, Erdoğan accused opponents of using unrest to cover up financial crimes. “These provocations are nothing but a smokescreen for corruption,” he claimed, while praising law enforcement officers for their dedication and restraint.

The president urged citizens, particularly young people, to resist manipulation by extremist groups, and reaffirmed that the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its allies remain focused on their national agenda.

“We will not be dragged into the opposition’s internal conflicts,” Erdoğan stated. “Our priority is to keep Türkiye on track toward its goals.”