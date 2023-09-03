Erdoğan vows continued support for earthquake survivors

HATAY

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reaffirmed his administration's commitment to support earthquake survivors, while accusing the opposition of exploiting the disaster for political gain.

"We have shown our sensitivity on this issue since the first days of the earthquake. We have never left our brothers living in the earthquake zone alone," Erdoğan stated, speaking via videoconference during a collective groundbreaking ceremony for urban transformation projects in quake-hit Hatay province on Sept. 2.

The president further highlighted the importance of his visits to the earthquake-affected cities, stating that they served to reassure citizens that "they were not alone in their time of need" and allowed the government to monitor on-site recovery efforts.

"We are not those who do the politics and exploitation of the earthquake, but those who share the pain of our earthquake victims and give their hearts a helping hand," Erdoğan said. "We were among those who embraced all 85 million, regardless of their political views."

Erdoğan acknowledged the challenges faced in the aftermath of the earthquakes and the ongoing efforts to rebuild affected cities. "Even though we face various difficulties, problems and some issues that are beyond our will, we are determined to restore our cities destroyed by the earthquake, by Allah's leave," he stated.

In addition, Erdoğan also addressed the pressing needs of those residing in the disaster-stricken areas, emphasizing the government's efforts to provide permanent residences. More than 250,000 residences were damaged in the earthquake in Hatay, with construction efforts currently underway to build 40,400 independent sections, including 32,600 residences and 7,800 village houses and warehouses in the region, he informed.

The event, also attended by Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki, laid the foundations for urban transformation projects in Hatay, which encompass 5,000 residences and workplaces.

Additionally, Erdoğan announced plans for the revitalization of Uzun Çarşı (Long Bazaar) in the Antakya district, including the construction of 600 shops. Furthermore, 3,500 independent sections comprising residences and shops on Antakya's Atatürk Street, and 900 independent sections in reserve areas in the Arsuz district, have been initiated.

These projects mark the commencement of the reconstruction efforts in Hatay's city center and city square, the president said.