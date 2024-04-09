Erdoğan urges Salman 'Islamic world unity' needed to end Gaza violence

Erdoğan urges Salman 'Islamic world unity' needed to end Gaza violence

ANKARA
Erdoğan urges Salman Islamic world unity needed to end Gaza violence

"The Islamic world must show unity to end Israel's attacks on Palestine as soon as possible," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged in a phone call with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday.

"During the talks, bilateral relations between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, as well as global and regional issues were discussed," Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement on X.

"President Erdoğan stated that the Islamic world should show unity in a result-oriented manner by making more efforts to end the Israeli attacks on Palestine as soon as possible and to implement the United Nations Security Council's ceasefire resolution," the statement read.

Last month, the Security Council voted in favor of a resolution urging an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

Erdoğan has been one of the loudest countries in condemning Israel for attacking Palestinians, which killed at least 33,207 people in Gaza, mostly women and children.

Israel has consistently defended its campaign, despite mounting international criticism of its conduct.

Gaza violence,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

    Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

  2. Spain axes 'golden visa' to curb property speculation

    Spain axes 'golden visa' to curb property speculation

  3. Erdoğan pledges economic focus until next elections

    Erdoğan pledges economic focus until next elections

  4. Israel's security at 'core' of Berlin foreign policy, Germany tells UN court

    Israel's security at 'core' of Berlin foreign policy, Germany tells UN court

  5. March saw 10th straight month of record global heat: monitor

    March saw 10th straight month of record global heat: monitor
Recommended
Türkiye imposes trade restrictions on Israel over Gaza war

Türkiye imposes trade restrictions on Israel over Gaza war
Türkiye suspends Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

Türkiye suspends Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe
Türkiye expect anti-terror cooperation from all NATO members

Türkiye expect anti-terror cooperation from all NATO members
Türkiye opposes Armenia, EU, US trilateral meeting without Azerbaijan

Türkiye opposes Armenia, EU, US trilateral meeting without Azerbaijan
Turkish, US top diplomats hold talks at NATO summit

Turkish, US top diplomats hold talks at NATO summit
Turkish FM holds talks with counterparts at NATO summit

Turkish FM holds talks with counterparts at NATO summit
WORLD Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

Israel blocking more food than other aid in hunger-stalked Gaza: UN

Israel is blocking far more convoys carrying food aid within Gaza, where famine is looming, than convoys carrying other kinds of aid, the U.N. said Tuesday.
ECONOMY Spain axes golden visa to curb property speculation

Spain axes 'golden visa' to curb property speculation

Spain is to axe its so-called "golden visa" scheme under which foreign investors get residency for a 500,000-euro-investment in property, to curb the speculation blighting many Spanish cities, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe walks off in Super Cup protest

Fenerbahçe walks off in Super Cup protest

The Turkish Super Cup ended in chaos on April 7 after only 100 seconds when Fenerbahçe players walked off after conceding an early goal against rival Galatasaray, which was declared the 1-0 winner.
﻿