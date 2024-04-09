Erdoğan urges Salman 'Islamic world unity' needed to end Gaza violence

ANKARA

"The Islamic world must show unity to end Israel's attacks on Palestine as soon as possible," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged in a phone call with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday.

"During the talks, bilateral relations between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, as well as global and regional issues were discussed," Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement on X.

"President Erdoğan stated that the Islamic world should show unity in a result-oriented manner by making more efforts to end the Israeli attacks on Palestine as soon as possible and to implement the United Nations Security Council's ceasefire resolution," the statement read.

Last month, the Security Council voted in favor of a resolution urging an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

Erdoğan has been one of the loudest countries in condemning Israel for attacking Palestinians, which killed at least 33,207 people in Gaza, mostly women and children.

Israel has consistently defended its campaign, despite mounting international criticism of its conduct.