Erdoğan urges Gaza peace in Eid calls with regional leaders

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended his Eid al-Adha greetings to leaders across the region on June 16, emphasizing the need for peace in Palestinian territories amid the ongoing conflict.

Erdoğan spoke with United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressing his hope that "holidays can be celebrated in peace and tranquility in the occupied Palestinian lands, where blood and tears prevail," according to his office.

In a conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Erdoğan highlighted the importance of Islamic unity in challenging times.

He also reached out to his Iraqi counterpart, Abdul Latif Rashid, sharing his hopes that "the Eid, one of the most special days of the Islamic world," would bring peace, happiness and abundance to the Islamic community, particularly in Palestine.

During another call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the Turkish leader remarked on the somber atmosphere of this year’s celebrations, brought on by the Israeli operations in Gaza.

This year’s Eid al-Adha came against the backdrop of the devastating war between Israel and Hamas, which pushed the Middle East to the brink of a regional conflict. The conflict has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians in the besieged strip, according to Gaza health officials.

