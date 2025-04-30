Erdoğan: Türkiye an 'island of peace' amid regional chaos

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has described Türkiye as an "island of peace" in a turbulent region, defending his government’s long-term vision.

"We plan every step we take by considering the future, not the moment. As the [ruling] People's Alliance, we are not concerned with saving the day, but with building Türkiye's future," Erdoğan told lawmakers of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in a weekly address at parliament on April 30.

His comments came amid tensions in the Middle East and renewed domestic debates over corruption probes involving opposition-run municipalities.

"Despite everything, Türkiye is rising as an island of hope and peace in the middle of the world's most unstable region. No one should miss this great achievement," Erdoğan said.

"We are all following what is happening in our north and south. Every incident and massacre that has occurred has reminded us of the truth that the values the West imposed on the world after World War II are nothing more than an illusion."

The president’s remarks followed his criticism of main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel over his handling of an ongoing corruption probe implicating top municipal officials, including jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

“[Özel] is trying to come to the forefront with cheap ways by attacking our ministers, members of the judiciary and security forces. While applauding irregular investigations in the West, he declares those who collapse like octopus in his own party as heroes of democracy," he said.

“First, let him rise to the political level of our neighborhood representative, then we will listen to what he says."

He further claimed the CHP has no vision for governance and engages in "political freeloading."

"They are caught up in the dream of coming to power in every election, even though they have no dreams or projects for their country and cities," he said.

"We feel sorry for our citizens who have pinned their hopes on the CHP... The most concrete sign that the rule of law is functioning in our country is that those who plundered the resources entrusted to them are held accountable."

The president framed the AKP as the party carrying out responsibilities the opposition failed to meet.

“We are marathon runners. I want you to feel the wind of the AKP every day of the year and every hour of the day," he told ruling party MPs.

"Although we are fighting on many fronts, we have the power and will to overcome them all. Representing the AKP, one of the most broad-based parties in the world with 11.5 million members, means taking on this responsibility."

Erdoğan also defended the performance of his administration on urban transformation, highlighting ongoing efforts by state housing agency TOKİ to construct over 50,000 social housing units in Istanbul.

He said 28,100 homes were under construction in Arnavutköy, with plans to deliver them by year’s end, while another 24,100 were underway elsewhere in the city.

“With the completion of these houses, 200,000 people will be saved from earthquake risk and will have safe shelter,” he said, noting that 141 billion Turkish Liras have been invested in the megacity so far.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake off Istanbul’s coast last week prompted widespread concern and saw thousands sleep outside amid fears of a larger tremor.