Recognition of Palestine should accelerate two-state solution: Erdoğan

ISTANBUL

The recognition of the State of Palestine by prominent countries such as France, the United Kingdom and Canada should enhance the vision of a two-state solution to end the decades-old conflict between Israel and Palestine, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said.

Erdoğan's remarks came as he departed for the United States to attend a U.N. General Assembly meeting and hold a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Erdoğan, accompanied by a large delegation that includes Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, headed to New York from Istanbul on Sept. 21 after the press conference during which he informed reporters about his schedule and answered their questions.

“What distinguishes the 80th session of the General Assembly from others is that many countries will recognize the State of Palestine. We hope these decisions will add momentum to the implementation of the two-state solution,” Erdoğan said, referring to France, the U.K., Canada, Australia, Belgium and Portugal.

On a question about the policies to be pursued by Türkiye following these steps, Erdoğan recalled that he hosted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ankara on Sept. 18.

“We have stood with Palestine. We will continue to do so,” Erdoğan said, underscoring the importance of the increasing number of countries that recognize a Palestinian state. More than 140 countries already recognized Palestine, he said, adding, “Our wish is that the more this number increases, the more rapidly Palestine's recognition will grow."

Erdoğan welcomes Sharaa’s attendance at UN meetings

Another important aspect of this year’s General Assembly is the fact that Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa will represent his country and deliver a statement, making him the first Syrian leader to do so since 1967.

“It is extremely pleasing for us that the new administration of our neighbor Syria, which won freedom with the Dec. 8 revolution after a 14-year-long bloody and dark period, will also be there. I believe this General Assembly will contribute to the lasting peace of our Syrian brothers and sisters, who suffered immensely and paid high costs for liberation,” Erdoğan said.

He also informed that Sharaa would pay a visit to Türkiye following the U.N. meetings. In New York, Erdoğan will meet U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres as well as other leaders.

Erdoğan to meet Trump in Washington, DC

After his preoccupation in New York, Erdoğan and his delegation will go to Washington, D.C., where he will be hosted by U.S. President Trump for a bilateral meeting on Sept. 25.

“We will address topics that will strengthen our bilateral cooperation, particularly trade, investments and the defense industry, during our meeting. Regional issues will of course top our agenda,” Erdoğan said.

“As two friends and allies, the importance of our close consultation and coordination becomes more visible by the day. We have already expressed our support for Mr. Trump’s global peace vision and his efforts in this direction. We believe there is no loser in just peace,” the president underlined.

On a question about the claims by main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel that the rendezvous at the White House could be secured only after Erdoğan met Trump’s son, Donald John Trump Jr., in Türkiye and promised they will buy Boeing passenger planes, Erdoğan denied all these speculations.

“This man keeps faking up. Our party spokesman has given him the best answer. We will also respond to him in a more comprehensive way,” Erdoğan said.

“Thus, if we were to engage in any kind of trade with Mr. Trump, between Türkiye and the United States, we would not need to do so through his son. We would do so through Trump himself,” he stated.

F-35s on the agenda

The talks between the two presidents will focus on increasing trade and deepening cooperation in the field of defense industry, including Türkiye’s attempts to purchase F-16 fighter jets and return to the joint F-35 program.

Trump, through his social media, announced that all these issues will be on the agenda with Erdoğan when they meet on Sept. 25.

“We are working on many trade and military deals with the President, including the large-scale purchase of Boeing aircraft, a major F-16 deal, and a continuation of the F-35 talks, which we expect to conclude positively,” Trump stated on his Truth Social platform.

“President Erdoğan and I have always had a very good relationship,” he wrote.