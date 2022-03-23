Erdoğan to attend NATO summit amid Russia-Ukraine war

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend the extraordinary NATO leaders’ summit in Brussels on March 24, where he is expected to discuss the latest developments regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine with allies, including U.S. President Joe Biden.

A statement issued by the Communication Directorate noted that the summit will focus on the war between Ukraine and Russia and review the measures aimed at strengthening the deterrence and defense structure of NATO.

“Also, views on steps to be taken for and decisions to be made on shaping the future of the alliance during the process leading up to the 2022 Madrid Summit, which is planned to be held in June, will be exchanged,” it added.

The directorate noted that Erdoğan is expected to meet with some of the participating heads of state and government on the margins of the summit.

In an interview with Turkish media in the past days, Erdoğan’s chief foreign policy adviser and spokesman, İbrahim Kalın, said a meeting between Erdoğan and Biden could take place in Brussels depending on the availability of the two sides.

If they meet in Brussels, it will be the third in-person meeting between the Turkish and American presidents. The two men exchanged a phone conversation on March 9 in a bid to discuss the growing crisis in Ukraine following the Russian offensive.

Erdoğan and Biden are expected to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the ways Ankara and Washington can cooperate to tackle the military and political and humanitarian impacts of the crisis. They are also envisaged to review the state of bilateral talks, including the problematic areas, such as the continued American support to the YPG in the fight against ISIL and Turkey’s deployment of Russian S-400 air defense systems.

Biden to join NATO, G7 meetings

Apart from NATO’s extraordinary summit, the European Union and G7 leaders will also hold separate meetings to discuss the war and potential new sanctions against Russia. Biden is set to embark on a four-day trip to Europe to attend these summits in Brussels and pay a bilateral visit to Poland.

Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, said the president would coordinate with allies on military assistance for Ukraine and new sanctions on Russia. “This war will not end easily or rapidly,” Sullivan told reporters at a White House briefing on Tuesday. “For the past few months, the West has been united. The president is traveling to Europe to make sure we stay united.”

In the meantime, Zelensky is also expected to address NATO leaders through a video conference.