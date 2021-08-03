Erdoğan thanks countries pledging help to Turkey

  • August 03 2021 17:19:44

Erdoğan thanks countries pledging help to Turkey

ANKARA
Erdoğan thanks countries pledging help to Turkey

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has thanked countries and organizations which pledged support and assistance to Turkey in its bid to put out continuing wildfires in its southern areas.

“I thank, on behalf of my nation, all friendly countries and organizations that extended their support, get-well wishes and condolences, voiced their readiness to help and provided aid in our fight against the forest fires,” Erdoğan said on Twitter on Aug. 3.

“We will inshallah overcome these difficult times as soon as possible,” he said after a meeting at the coordination center tasked to tackle the forest fires. Erdoğan, on a separate Twitter message, singled out Azerbaijan, Russia and Spain and specifically thanked leaders of these countries that sent planes to Turkey for fighting the forest fires.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu informed that Turkey contacted all countries which expressed their intentions to send help to the country’s fight against the fires. He informed his conversation with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias as he explained that Athens had to withdraw its pledge of support to Turkey after fires sparked in their own country. “I want to thank Greece for contacting us,” he stated.

Turkey has never witnessed such a big wildfire, Çavuşoğlu said, “As we helped other countries in similar tragedies, we won’t be hurt by the offer of help from other countries. This is not a matter of pride.”

TURKEY Erdoğan thanks countries pledging help to Turkey

Erdoğan thanks countries pledging help to Turkey
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish satellites monitor damages from space

    Turkish satellites monitor damages from space

  2. Fight against wildfires continues for 7th day

    Fight against wildfires continues for 7th day

  3. University student brutally raped, murdered by businessman

    University student brutally raped, murdered by businessman

  4. Turkey criticizes Greece for provocative language

    Turkey criticizes Greece for provocative language

  5. Turkey’s new Olympic medalist returns home to hero’s welcome

    Turkey’s new Olympic medalist returns home to hero’s welcome
Recommended
CHP leader expresses criticism for Turkey’s management of forest fires

CHP leader expresses criticism for Turkey’s management of forest fires
MHP leader criticizes social media posts asking help against fire

MHP leader criticizes social media posts asking help against fire
Rate of daily coronavirus cases following downward trend: Minister

Rate of daily coronavirus cases following downward trend: Minister
University student brutally raped, murdered by businessman

University student brutally raped, murdered by businessman
Turkey to convene supreme council to name top military brass

Turkey to convene supreme council to name top military brass
Turkey criticizes Greece for provocative language

Turkey criticizes Greece for provocative language
WORLD Greece fights fires during worst heatwave since 1987

Greece fights fires during 'worst heatwave since 1987'

Firefighters were battling two large wildfires in Greece on Aug. 2, as the prime minister said the country was suffering its worst heatwave in more than three decades.

ECONOMY Steel production rises sharply in first half

Steel production rises sharply in first half

Turkey’s crude steel production amounted to 19.7 million tons in the first half of 2021, rising nearly 21 percent from the same period of last year.
SPORTS Ferhat Arıcan seals first-ever medal for Turkey in gymnastics

Ferhat Arıcan seals first-ever medal for Turkey in gymnastics

Chinese gymnast Zou Jingyuan won a gold medal in men's parallel bars at Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Aug. 3 as Turkey has bagged its first medal in gymnastics. 